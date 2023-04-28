Troy Aikman is a name synonymous with American football. Aikman is an NFL legend who won the Super Bowl three times during his 12-year career with the Dallas Cowboys.

In a recent interview, the Hall of Famer revealed that he almost signed for the New York Mets before going to college in Oklahoma.

Troy Aikman was a standout pitcher and shortstop during his high school days in Henryetta, Oklahoma, and was scouted by the Mets to sign for them. He ultimately ended up going to the University of Oklahoma to play football under head coach Barry Switzer.

Aikman was in Amarillo to throw the first pitch and promote his beer line on Thursday when he shared the story of how he almost signed for the Mets.

“They called me the night before the Draft and said, ‘What was it going to take to not go to Oklahoma and play football?’

“I said it’s going to take $250,000. Darryl Strawberry was their best player at the time, and they said, ‘$250,000? Darryl Strawberry doesn’t even make $250,000.’ Well, if you want me, that’s what it’s going to take. And he said, ‘Have a nice career in Oklahoma.’"

The former Cowboys QB also delivers the first pitch here in Amarillo. Troy Aikman tells the story of how he was nearly drafted by the #Mets , only to be shot down when he asked for Darryl Strawberry money.The former Cowboys QB also delivers the first pitch here in Amarillo. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Troy Aikman tells the story of how he was nearly drafted by the #Mets, only to be shot down when he asked for Darryl Strawberry money. The former Cowboys QB also delivers the first pitch here in Amarillo. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/DDUMVZQvC2

Troy Aikman says he made the right decision to turn down the New York Mets

Troy Aikman went on to have one of the most successful careers in the NFL and is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks the sport has ever seen. He won three Super Bowls and was named Super Bowl MVP. He also won the Pro Bowl six times in his career.

When Aikman recalled his college days and his decision to play football instead of baseball, he believes that he picked the right sport.

He went on to add that had he picked up the bat and glove, he would most likely have never made it to the MLB in his career. Yet, it is an interesting piece of anecdote that ties the New York Mets to the Dallas Cowboys legend.

