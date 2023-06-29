Sara Walsh, the host of NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football', recently sparked controversy with her rant about her husband Matt Buschmann's golf-playing habits.

In her lengthy commentary, Walsh expressed her frustration with her husband, who is a former MLB player and coach, for frequently playing golf and having to "ask for permission" to do so.

While her grievances may be personal, her rant attracted attention for its tone and content.

“Find a less time-consuming hobby,” she said.

Walsh's monologue began with a golf analogy, referring to her husband's behavior as an "unplayable lie." However, her subsequent complaints about the duration of a round of golf and the post-game socializing seemed to miss the mark.

“I just want to put that into perspective, the other side of the equation, the one in which you come to us with utterly unrealistic promises that can never be fulfilled, starting with this real unplayable lie,” Walsh said. “You are not going golfing [where] it’s ‘just’ going to take 3.5 hours. You know how I know that? Because not once in your history of golfing, has a round ever taken 3.5 hours. Not once."

She also criticized wives for interrupting their husband's golf games with phone calls, using the example of a trivial matter like a misplaced TV remote.

Many golfers adhere to the unwritten rule of not making or receiving calls on the course, suggesting that text messages would suffice for non-urgent matters.

The commentary generated mixed reactions, with some finding Walsh's frustration relatable and others perceiving it as an overreaction.

While personal preferences and dynamics within relationships vary, Walsh's generalizations and sweeping statements about golf and husbands sparked debates among fans.

Sara Walsh and Matt Buschmann's relationship

Sports broadcaster Sarah Walsh, known for her work at ESPN, has had quite the journey in her personal life as well.

The 45-year-old journalist married minor league baseball pitcher Matt Buschmann in 2014 after a two-year courtship.

The couple first crossed paths when Walsh interviewed Buschmann during his college career while she worked as a sports anchor in Nashville.

Their connection extended beyond the interview, as Walsh followed Buschmann on Twitter, leading to an exchange of messages and eventually their first date in Nashville. After more than a year of dating, the couple tied the knot.

Following their wedding, Buschmann joined the Oakland A's High-A club in Stockton, California.

In 2017, Walsh and Buschmann became proud parents to twins, a daughter named Hutton and a son named Brees. The couple has cherished their roles as parents while juggling their respective careers in the sports industry.

Throughout her career, Sarah Walsh has had the opportunity to interview notable figures, including ace pitcher David Price, who made sure to mention his former Vanderbilt teammate during a chat with Walsh on ESPN's SportsCenter.

