NHL trio set to surpass legendary Yankees triumvirate of Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada for amazing record

One might not immediately see the connection between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Yankees, however, a passing of a historic record is about to be made on Tuesday night. The combination of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang is set to surpass New York legends Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, and Jorge Posada for the longest-tenured trio in North American sports.

"Ready for the Big Three to take the ice for their 18th season together. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are set to surpass the New York Yankees’ Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada as the longest-tenured trio of teammates in NHL, MLB, NBA and NFL history." - @PensInsideScoop

The Pittsburgh Penguins trio is set to take the ice tonight for what will be their 18th season together as a unit. The New York Yankees trio of Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, and Jorge Posada played together from 1995 to 2011, the year that Posada retired from the MLB.

It seemed that the trio's record would never be broken given the nature and business aspect of professional sports. However, the moment the puck drops during the Pittsburgh Penguins matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, history will be made.

When it comes to the Pittsburgh Penguins, their long-time captain Sidney Crosby has one more season of NHL action than Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin, who both made their NHL debuts during the 2006-2007 season. Together the trio has won three Stanley Cups and will be one of the betting favorites to win it all again this season.

"Sidney Crosby, 36, starts his 19th season tonight. More than half of his life has been spent as face of the Penguins. He lived up to the hype. He’s still great. And a gentleman beyond compare. A generation of Mario, followed by a generation of Sid? Never been anything like it." - @JoshYohe_PGH

A closer look at the 17 years that the New York Yankees spent together

While the Pittsburgh Penguins trio has been one of the most successful in the NHL over the last 20 years, the combination of Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, and Jorge Posada may have been better.

During the record-setting tenure of the three New York legends, the trio was responsible for bringing four World Series titles to the Big Apple, including the club's final one in 2009. They were also members of one of the best seasons in MLB history when the Bronx Bombers posted a 114-48 record en route to a World Series title.