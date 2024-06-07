"Nice Execution" - Former Dodgers star Trevor Bauer amazed as young fan mimics his 'Sword' celebration

Former Dodgers ace and 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer is enjoying time playing for the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in the Mexican Baseball League. He has a 'Sword' celebration to commemorate his strikeouts from the Midwest.

Bauer took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a clip of a young fan mimicking his go-to celebration at the mound, as the caption read:

"The sword is international! Nice execution!"

Fans in Mexico and Japan have been witnesses to Bauer's special 'Sword' celebration over the past 1.5 years, but the 33-year-old RHP still aspires to return to the big leagues and pitch for an MLB ballclub since last throwing a pitch in July 2021 with the LA Dodgers.

Trevor Bauer started playing in the Mexican League in 2024 after signing a deal with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico. After a series of impressive performances in the south division of the league, he was called up for the All-Star game and even extended his contract on May 25, 2024, to remain with the ballclub till the end of the season. He currently leads the league with an ERA of 1.5 and five total wins.

Before playing in the LMB, Bauer spent a year playing with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in the NPB. He had signed a $4 million deal with the Central League ballclub on March 13, 2023. Trevor Bauer made it to the NPB All-Star game last season and finished with an impressive record of 10-4, 2.76 ERA, and 130 strikeouts in 130.2 innings pitched from his 19 starts with the BayStars.

Trevor Bauer speculates reason behind continued exclusion from the MLB

When a fan commented on Trevor Bauer's latest stat line in the LMB, asking whether any major league clubs were reaching out to sign his talent, Bauer shed light on some inside information as he tweeted:

"If you’re wondering why it would be “an mlb decision”, that’s a great question and something people should be looking into for a multitude of reasons.

"The only logical explanation for why I don’t have a job in the big leagues right now is that teams are being told they cannot sign me. And that’s a serious problem"

Take a look at the excerpt of Bauer's conversation with an unknown MLB general manager via this tweet:

While Trevor Bauer keeps grinding in the Mexican League, impressing the masses, he is looking for a way to come back and pitch in the MLB should the situation shift in his favor in the future.

