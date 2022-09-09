"Nice job ruining the game" "This is great news for baseball" - MLB world divided on official announcement of banning of the defensive shift and other rule changes for 2023 season

After much speculation, it is officia. The MLB is implementing several new rules for the 2023 season. These include the introduction of a pitch clock and the banning of defensive shifts. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the breaking news.

It is official: 15-second clock with bases empty, 20 with runners on; and two fielders on each side of 2B bag, both feet on the dirt.

The pitch clock implementation will allow a pitcher with zero base runners on 15 seconds in between pitches. Once a runner is on the base, the pitcher will have 20 seconds.

For the shift, only two infielders are allowed on each side of second base while also remaining on the infield dirt.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement in regard to the new rules for 2023.

"These steps are designed to improve the pace of play, increase action, and reduce injuries, all of which are goals that have overwhelming support among our fans." - MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's statement on 2023 rule changes via Bob Nightengale

Many fans and analysts across baseball reacted to the breaking news. Podcaster and MLB analyst Jared Carrabis reacted in a unique manner.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis My first reaction to MLB banning the shift is thinking about how pissed off all the lefty pull hitters must be that they played their careers trying to get hits with two right fielders and a full right side of the infield. They’re gonna become “back in my day” guys for sure. My first reaction to MLB banning the shift is thinking about how pissed off all the lefty pull hitters must be that they played their careers trying to get hits with two right fielders and a full right side of the infield. They’re gonna become “back in my day” guys for sure.

"My first reaction to MLB banning the shift is thinking about how pissed off all the left pull hitters must be that they played their career trying to get hits with two right fielders and a full right side of the infield. They're gonna become 'back in my day' guys for sure." - Jared Carrabis

Other media personalities are thrilled with the rule changes.

The pitch clock has done wonders in minor league baseball increasing the pace of play. It's better for the longterm health of the game even if the old traditionalists despise it.



Thank god for the pitch clock and banning the shift. I'm all about this.The pitch clock has done wonders in minor league baseball increasing the pace of play. It's better for the longterm health of the game even if the old traditionalists despise it.

Jaryd Wilson is not a fan of the shift ban.

Jaryd Wilson @JarydWilson Banning the shift might be the single dumbest rule change in the history of sports. Banning the shift might be the single dumbest rule change in the history of sports.

Matt Zimmer is happy with the shift ban after seeing batting averages continue to fall over the years.

Matt Zimmer @argusmattz First time I heard talk of MLB banning the shift I hated the idea. Play your nine guys wherever you want. But after years of watching line drives right into the shift and the whole league batting .240 I changed my mind. Glad they're banning it. First time I heard talk of MLB banning the shift I hated the idea. Play your nine guys wherever you want. But after years of watching line drives right into the shift and the whole league batting .240 I changed my mind. Glad they're banning it.

MLB Fans react to 2023 rule changes

One fan loves the idea of both the pitch clock and the shift ban. The pitch clock will speed up the pace of play and the banning of the shift will bring more excitement to the game.

I'm also VERY happy that these ridiculous infield defensive shifts are going to be abolished.



Baseball traditionalists are going to lose their freakin minds over this, but something needs to be done to greatly speed up play. So, I'm ok with a pitch clock.I'm also VERY happy that these ridiculous infield defensive shifts are going to be abolished.

Other fans are not so fond of the idea.

The shift ban will be interesting to see take place. Asking MLB players to stand in certain spots on the field will certainly give hitters a huge advantage.

Andy Savage⚡️ @AndyTheSavage24 @JeffPassan Ruins the game. How dare the defense stand where I hit it!!! @JeffPassan Ruins the game. How dare the defense stand where I hit it!!!

One fan is on board with the implementation of the pitch clock, but the shift ban is not something they can agree with.

Alamo_On_The_Rise 😷🇺🇲 @AlamoOnTheRise



This isn't t-ball. These are major league hitters. If you can't make adjustments as a hitter, maybe you should find another profession.



By the way, how does allowing more hits & runs speed up the game? @JeffPassan I'm fine with a pitch clock, but, banning the shift is absolute garbage.This isn't t-ball. These are major league hitters. If you can't make adjustments as a hitter, maybe you should find another profession.By the way, how does allowing more hits & runs speed up the game? @JeffPassan I'm fine with a pitch clock, but, banning the shift is absolute garbage.This isn't t-ball. These are major league hitters. If you can't make adjustments as a hitter, maybe you should find another profession.By the way, how does allowing more hits & runs speed up the game?

Bacca @LeJewbacca @JeffPassan love the pitch clock but am i the only one who hates the defensive shift changes? it's a strategy, if you as a hitter can't go opposite way and are predictable in hitting patterns, why should the defensive side be punished for adjusting accordingly ? @JeffPassan love the pitch clock but am i the only one who hates the defensive shift changes? it's a strategy, if you as a hitter can't go opposite way and are predictable in hitting patterns, why should the defensive side be punished for adjusting accordingly ?

Overall, the 2023 season will bring much change to the game of baseball as two critical rules will be enforced. These changes will garner mixed reviews, but overall it is always good to see Major League Baseball continue to find ways to make the game more entertaining.

