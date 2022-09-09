"Nice job ruining the game" "This is great news for baseball" - MLB world divided on official announcement of banning of the defensive shift and other rule changes for 2023 season

After much speculation, it is officia. The MLB is implementing several new rules for the 2023 season. These include the introduction of a pitch clock and the banning of defensive shifts. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the breaking news.
"Major League Baseball's competition committee has voted to implement a pitch clock and ban defensive shifts starting in 2023, sources tell ESPN. It is official: 15-second clock on each side of 2B bag, both feet on the dirt." - Jeff Passan
The pitch clock implementation will allow a pitcher with zero base runners on 15 seconds in between pitches. Once a runner is on the base, the pitcher will have 20 seconds.
For the shift, only two infielders are allowed on each side of second base while also remaining on the infield dirt.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement in regard to the new rules for 2023.
"These steps are designed to improve the pace of play, increase action, and reduce injuries, all of which are goals that have overwhelming support among our fans." - MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's statement on 2023 rule changes via Bob Nightengale
Many fans and analysts across baseball reacted to the breaking news. Podcaster and MLB analyst Jared Carrabis reacted in a unique manner.
"My first reaction to MLB banning the shift is thinking about how pissed off all the left pull hitters must be that they played their career trying to get hits with two right fielders and a full right side of the infield. They're gonna become 'back in my day' guys for sure." - Jared Carrabis
Other media personalities are thrilled with the rule changes.
Jaryd Wilson is not a fan of the shift ban.
Matt Zimmer is happy with the shift ban after seeing batting averages continue to fall over the years.
MLB Fans react to 2023 rule changes
One fan loves the idea of both the pitch clock and the shift ban. The pitch clock will speed up the pace of play and the banning of the shift will bring more excitement to the game.
Other fans are not so fond of the idea.
The shift ban will be interesting to see take place. Asking MLB players to stand in certain spots on the field will certainly give hitters a huge advantage.
One fan is on board with the implementation of the pitch clock, but the shift ban is not something they can agree with.
Overall, the 2023 season will bring much change to the game of baseball as two critical rules will be enforced. These changes will garner mixed reviews, but overall it is always good to see Major League Baseball continue to find ways to make the game more entertaining.
