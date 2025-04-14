Nick Swisher drops 3-word verdict as Will Warren steps up for Yankees amid Gerrit Cole's injury setback

The New York Yankees suffered consecutive series defeats after a 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants in Sunday's series decider. However, the positive from the series was starter Will Warren's performance from the mound.

Will Warren, who made his third start of the season in Saturday's game, helped the Yankees to a series-leveling win after going five innings deep. He allowed two earned runs over two hits while striking out six batters.

Following his first career win for the Bronx Bombers, former Yankee Nick Swisher hailed the pitcher for stepping up in Gerrit Cole's absence. Swisher shared an Instagram story with Warren's picture, writing:

"First of many."

(Image source - Instagram)

Not many expected Will Warren to pitch for the Yankees beyond Spring Training. However, injuries to Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt earned Warren a place on the Yankees roster.

"Big accomplishment. Waiting a while to get that one off the table," Warren said after the game. "So fun. I'm just glad the team won."

Will Warren has learned from his rough debut season last year

Will Warren's performance from the mound this season is a stark contrast to his six starts last year. In his six games for the Yankees last season, Warren struggled for control, conceding four or more runs four times and finishing with a disastrous 10.32 ERA.

The 25-year-old pitcher remarked he has learned from last year's tough outings, saying:

"Learned a lot, been through a lot of tough outings, but I think that's what makes this one even sweeter. You learn from it, move on and try to get better each day. There are a lot of guys in this clubhouse you lean on and learn from, as well as breaking down each outing every week.

"I don't know how much better I've gotten. I think it's still the same. I think it's the process of knowing what to do, when to do and executing it."

The Yankees will be relying on Warren this season after several injuries in the rotation and Marcus Stroman's underwhelming performances this season. So far, the rookie pitcher has looked like he is up for the challenge but only time will tell if he can sustain his performances throughout the season.

