“Not all that significant” - MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred shrugs off tussle with Bryce Harper over salary cap

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had an argument during the authority figure's annual visit to the team clubhouse aiming to discuss the MLB salary cap. The Commissioner has since cleared the air about the confrontation.

Ad

The MLB's Comprehensive Bargaining Agreement is expiring on the 1st of December 2026. MLB ownership group has indicated that the league might head for a lockout if there is opposition from the players and their association about a salary cap.

The MLB remains the last major professional sports league in North America that does not have a salary cap. It has the luxury tax system penalizing teams that cross the threshold.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last Monday during Manfred's discussions with the Phillies, he was asked to leave their clubhouse by de facto leader Bryce Harper. After staying quiet for most of the meeting, Harper lashed out at the Commissioner. Outfielder Nick Castellanos defused the situation by changing the topic, as per sources.

Ad

Trending

While in Chicago to announce Wrigley Field as the host of next year's All-Star Game, Manfred commented on the incident. He downplayed it entirely, not acknowledging the seriousness of the issue.

"I think more has been made out of this than needs to be made out of it," Manfred said. "Bryce expressed his views. At the end of the meeting, we shook hands and went our separate ways. Not all that significant."

Ad

He also soft-pedaled Harper's 'get the f--- out of our clubhouse' comments.

"It was an individual picking a particular way to express himself, and I don't think you need to make more out of it than that," Manfred responded.

MLBPA has made its stance clear about salary cap

The MLB Players Association stated that any talks of the salary cap will only benefit a franchise's worth and It will not aid in bridging the disparity between the small market and big teams.

Ad

During the All-Star Game in Atlanta, MBPA director Tony Clark made his feelings known on the issue.

"A cap is not about any partnership," Clark said. "A cap is not about growing the game. That's not what a cap is about. As has been offered publicly, a cap is about franchise values and profits. That's what a cap is about.

Ad

"If there are ways that we need to improve the existing system, to polish some of the rough edges that otherwise exist, we have made proposals to do that. We will continue to make proposals to do that and believe that that's the best way to go."

The MLB can aim for a soft salary cap with the ongoing luxury tax in place but it has to balance players' rights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More