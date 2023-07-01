The Baltimore Orioles continue to churn out young talent with Jackson Holliday being the latest name working his way up the ranks. The 19-year-old baby-faced infielder is excelling in the minors and has big league scouts talking.

It has been a big year for Jackson. He was selected as the first overall pick in the 2022 draft. The MLB rankings were recently released, and Holliday was named the MLB pipeline's No. 1 prospect. Jackson will also be a part of the All-Star futures game in Seattle next week. All that and we have not even gotten to his numbers in the minors.

Holliday is the son of former All-Star and World Series champion Matt Holliday. While he is yet to reach the heights of his father, he is on the path to becoming a major league star:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’d like to think that [my dad’s] been very proud of how I’ve been playing, and he calls me and texts me after almost every game."

In a recent excerpt from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter on the MLB, Jackson mentioned that his dad had visited him several times this summer.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ 2022 #1 pick Jackson Holliday walks it off for the Iron Birds! 2022 #1 pick Jackson Holliday walks it off for the Iron Birds! https://t.co/KJu8wGqZ3s

"2022 #1 pick Jackson Holliday walks it off for the Iron Birds!" - Talkin' Baseball

Matt Holliday played 15 seasons in the majors with some top teams, including the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals. He finished with a .299/.379/.510 slash line and recorded 316 home runs and 1,220 RBIs over 1,903 regular season games.

Jackson Holliday is off to a strong start in his professional career

Baltimore Orioles Jackson Holliday watches batting practice before a game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

With the 2023 MLB draft set to take place between July 7-9 in Seattle, we can't help but look back at Holliday's year.

".@masnSteve spoke with MLBPipeline on Jackson Holliday becoming the No. 1 prospect. 'Jackson is probably the best hitting prospect in the minor leagues.' https://masn.me/86vbbn" - Orioles on MASN

Holliday has had a strong start to the year. He had a .396 batting average over 53 at-bats in single-A before being promoted to high-A. With the Aberdeen IronBirds, he has a .299/.440/.497 slash line and has recorded six home runs and 34 RBIs over 52 games.

Jackson Holliday's progress has been better than expected, and the Baltimore Orioles are known for giving young players a chance. If he continues to develop at this rate, it is only a matter of time before Jackson makes his MLB debut.

Poll : 0 votes