"No boys allowed" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne teases highlights from recent NYC trip

Social media sensation and Paul Skene’s girlfriend Olivia Dunne recently took a trip to New York to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch. The event kicked off on Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York and was then taken to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida.

Dunne made her debut appearance at the event by wearing different types of spectacular clothes, and on Monday she took to Instagram to post behind-the-scenes moments.

"No boys allowed," Dunne captioned the picture.

In the string of ten pictures, she was seen sharing the frames with other models like Paige Spiranac, Xandra Pohl, Tyra Banks, Camille Kostek, Brooks Nader, and Katie Austin. Both Dunne and Spiranac were wearing matching black dresses.

Pohl commented on Dunne’s picture on Instagram highlighting the point that no boys are allowed.

“If you are a boy… Get away from us please and thank you,” commented Pohl.

Dunne is getting ready to graduate from LSU this spring and is already earning a lot of money.

She has started a fund called the 'Livvy Fund', which helps fellow athletes to get funding for their own careers. She has also announced a partnership with Passes.com, which is a website that helps influencers become entrepreneurs, make money and build relationships with their fans.

Dunne had her first outing with the Magazine last year and always wished to be in the event.

"Last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed. It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal," said Dunne during the event.

Later in the event, the model was seen sharing McDonald's with model Brook Nader.

Olivia Dunne gives new nickname to Paige Spiranac

Gymnast Olivia Dunne and golfer Paige Spiranac turned heads at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event in similar daring black sheer dresses. Their twinning moment sparked a buzz among the fans. The most interesting thing is that Dunne has given a new nickname to Spiranac: "Mother.”

Spiranac had spent the weekend covering the event and posted that she was honored to be a part of it.

“Celebrating the @si_swimsuit 60th anniversary was a success. I can’t put into words how special it is to be on the cover this year with so many inspiring women! Honored is an understatement,” posted Spiranac on Instagram.

This social media banter has fans speculating about a budding friendship between the two sports influencers.

