No designated hitter? Here's what baseball could look like if Jerry Seinfeld replaced Rob Manfred as MLB Commissioner

Jerry Seinfeld is one of the biggest celebrity fans of baseball. It is no surprise that the comedy superstar is often asked about the sport during his interviews. In one such interview, Seinfeld answered hypothetical questions of what he would do as the Commissioner of the league.

The legacy of American sitcoms is inextricably linked to Jerry Seinfeld. He co-created and starred in Seinfeld, one of the most popular sitcoms in TV history. He was born and raised in New York, is a die-hard Mets supporter and frequently makes trips to Citi Field.

In an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Seinfeld was quizzed about the probable rule changes he will bring if elected as the MLB Commissioner. He said that the DH rule needs to be changed with immediate effect, as the role doesn't contribute to the spirit of the game.

"The Designated Hitter is gone," Seinfeld said. "Because that's not baseball. One of the most essential and one of the great principles of baseball is democracy of talent and physique. This is what makes baseball so special. So if a little shortstop, the left slugging infielder, everyone's welcome. Even pitchers hit homers sometimes.

"It is nine on nine, everyone on the field plays the game and the game is you hit the ball and catch the ball."

Jerry Seinfeld was once asked about his intention of owning the Mets

When the Wilpon family sold off their holdings of the New York Mets in 2020, the team went on the market. When asked if he would want to buy the New York Mets, Jerry Seinfeld said he did not. He dismissed it with a laugh, saying that he didn't want to face extra backlash for cheering on the Mets in New York whenever they were losing.

"I don't have the money. No. Absolutely not. Why? So that I can have more people yell at me on the streets when they lose?" Jerry said in the interview.

For the time being, Seinfeld is neither becoming the Commissioner or an owner of the Mets, but he will continue to be one of the biggest celebrity fans of the sport.

