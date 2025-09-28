‘No-doubt MVP’ – Ryan McMahon heaps praise on Aaron Judge after up-close look

Aaron Judge had yet another big night as the New York Yankees won 6-1 against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday to keep the pressure on the Toronto Blue Jays at the top of the AL East. Judge homered in the first inning before driving in two insurance runs four frames later.Yankees infielder Ryan McMahon, who went yard in the second innings, stated after the game that Judge was deserving of the Most Valuable Player award. He justified it by describing the five-tool player that the 33-year-old is and his importance to the Yankees.“He’s a complete baseball player,&quot; McMahon said. &quot;He plays really good defense too. I think that’s an underrated part of his game. Steals bags when he needs to. The guy can do it all. I think it’s a no-doubt MVP.&quot;I know I don't vote and other people have a say but seeing him up close for the last two months. It's no doubt my mind.&quot;McMahon has shared the clubhouse with Judge in the last two months of the regular season after he was traded to New York from the Colorado Rockies. But the Yankees captain has had strong numbers throughout the year.Judge leads the American League in average (.331), and is second in RBIs (114) and home runs hit (53). His major competitor is Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh, who has the first spot in RBIs and homers, but is 85 points behind Judge in the average column. Raleigh is also outpaced in OBP, SLG, and OPS metrics, all of which Aaron Judge leads.The point of distinction could be their individual achievements. As a catcher and switch-hitter, Raleigh has set MLB records that were previously held by Hall of Famers. On the other hand, Judge will become just the third person in history to hit 50+ home runs and win a batting title, and will be the tallest to do so.Ryan McMahon opens up about building Aaron Judge's camaraderieBefore the win over the Orioles on Saturday, the New York Post published an excerpt from an exclusive interview with Ryan McMahon, where the infielder opened up about Aaron Judge, the person. The 3B has been awestruck by the hospitality shown by the captain.&quot;The best way to describe him is, he’s exactly who you would want your son to be,&quot; McMahon said. &quot;He genuinely cares about his teammates through and through, on and off the field.&quot;I’ve been here for two months and I’ve felt that from him. For him to make somebody like me feel like that in that short a time just kind of goes to tell you the kind of guy he is.&quot;McMahon and Judge would hope to produce similar performances on Sunday in their final regular-season game. The Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker, meaning the Bombers will finish as the top American League Wild Card team if both teams win.