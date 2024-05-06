“No moment is too big for him” - Aaron Judge highlights Juan Soto’s bases-clearing double that powers the Yankees to victory

Aaron Judge put the New York Yankees on the board with a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers. However, it was Juan Soto's incredible performance that ultimately helped the Bronx Bombers sweep the Tigers with a 5-2 win at Yankee Stadium.

His bases-clearing double was the highlight of the game. With this win, the Yankees have extended their record and are now 10 games ahead of the .500 mark. In a postgame interview, Judge praised Soto for his excellent play:

"He's a ballplayer. He's a gamer. No moment is too big for him. He does a good job of flushing all of us at-bats even if he's 2-for-2 on the day of 0-for-2. He treats every moment as the most important moment."

When asked about Soto's affinity for the spotlight, Judge recalled a moment from his first game against the Houston Astros this season:

"We always seen that even going back to the first game we played at Houston," Judge said (at 0:58 in the video below). "He (Soto) comes up, guns a guy, hits him big. For us, it's impressive to see and fun to watch and glad he's in pinstripes, that's for sure."

Aaron Judge highlights competing with Tarik Skubal

Aaron Judge may have hit a home run in his first at-bats against the Tigers. However, Tarik Skubal proved to be competitive on the mound. Judge highlighted going back and forth with Skubal after smashing his homer.

"We were going back and forth," Judge said (at 1:24 in the video above). "I got him the first time, then he comes back and strikes me out. It's impressive, it's fun competing with guys like that, especially young aces' of the team like that. I'm looking forward to more battles with him."

The Yankees captain believes he's still not performing at his best as he looks forward to the upcoming games. Judge has smashed seven home runs and drove in 16 runs. The Yankees star is slugging .220/ .350/ and .789. In 132 appearances at the plate, Judge has recorded 20 RBIs. It's a slow start for the slugger, but he has a long season ahead to catch up.

