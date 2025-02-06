"No one has interest in Alex Bregman"; "It could cost him big time" - Fans not impressed by ex-Astros star's latest deal demand

Alex Bregman remains the top name on the free agent market following Pete Alonso's return to the New York Mets. Alonso agreed to a two-year, $54 million deal to return to the Mets despite entering the offseason with the hopes of landing a lucrative, long-term contract. If teams are hoping to make a similar deal with Bregman, the negotiations will reportedly end in disappointment.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Alex Bregman and his representatives have "no interest" in joining a club on a short-term deal in a similar vane as Pete Alonso. The 30-year-old infielder is a 6 or 7-year deal in free agency, which has been the sentiment for the entire offseason. Despite Spring Training rapidly approaching, it appears that Bregman is holding strong.

After the news of Bregman's continued unwillingness to sign a short-term deal broke, fans quickly jumped to social media to share their thoughts on the free-agent slugger's demands. A number of fans believe that while Alex Bregman is a star, there are next to no teams looking to give him a deal with that much length.

"No one has interest in him for that long" - One fan shared.

"He’ll be playing in Puerto Rico on a 6-7 year deal" - Another fan posted.

"This is what my buddy who just got out of a relationship sounds like" - One more fan added.

Alex Bregman was solid yet again last season with the Houston Astros. The two-time World Series champion posted a strong .260 batting average with 26 home runs, 76 RBIs, and a .768 OPS. Even though he has been a consistent, and rather healthy contributor throughout his career, some fans believe that holding out could hurt Bregman's overall contract at the end of the day.

"It could cost him big time if he sticks to his guns" - One fan shared.

"Astros offered you 6 for 156 I suggest he take that deal" - Another fan posted online.

"Pete Alonso had no interest in deals under 200Ms" - One more fan added.

MLB insider Jon Heyman views the Chicago Cubs as the favorites to sign Alex Bregman

The All-Star third baseman has been linked to several clubs this offseason, including the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, and Toronto Blue Jays, however, none of these teams are viewed as the favorite for Jon Heyman. The veteran MLB insider believes that a move to the Chicago Cubs could make sense for Bregman considering their other offseason moves.

"At this moment, I think the Cubs have done alot of stuff... They've put themselves in a great spot, they've gotten Tucker, they've gotten Pressly, two guys who were teammates of Bregman's, I'm sure they're in the ear of Jed Hoyer... I feel like the Cubs have a decent shot," Heyman said of ideal Bregman fits.

The Chicago Cubs are relatively shallow at third base with the likes of Vidal Brujan and Jon Berti expected to man the position. By adding Alex Bregman, the Chicago Cubs could become a legitimate threat to make a deep run in 2025.

