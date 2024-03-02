"No pants is better than see-through pants" - Cereal mascot Cap'n Crunch takes playful dig at MLB over uniform controversy

The MLB jersey controversy seems to be stretching out for the entirety of Spring Training. With multiple figures coming forward and chiming in with their opinions, the MLB seems to be still trying to resolve the issue.

Fanatics and Nike produced new uniform and pants for the upcoming season that was met with a lot of criticism, as players complained about the fit and the see-through pants. This led to a number of different pop culture entities taking a subtle dig at the MLB.

The latest in that stretch of playful jibes is from cereal company and mascot Cap'n Crunch. The cereal is considered a staple and its ambassador took to social media. In a graphic that was posted on X, Cap'n Crunch can be seen holding a baseball and beaming, all the while wearing nothing under his blue waistcoat.

The caption read:

"No pants is better than see-through pants."

Fanatics' Michael Rubin washes away blame from controversial jersey decision

Michael Rubin, the founder and CEO of Fanatics, tried to clear out his company's place among the various parties that are involved in the jersey debacle. In a latest comment, the Fanatics boss said that the company was not to be blamed for the see-through pants as it wasn't their only decision.

“This is a little bit of a difficult position,” he said on Friday at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. “We’re purely doing exactly as we’ve been told, and we’ve been told we’re doing everything exactly right.”

In subsequent comments, Rubin also mentioned that Fanatics got the go-ahead after a few players were onboard with the idea. However, he accepted their error in speculating that just because few players were okay with the jersey wouldn't mean all the players were fine with the design.

The MLB has less than a month to correct this blatant mistake. It remains to be seen if the league will go back to its original jersey designs or try to keep most features out of the current ones.

