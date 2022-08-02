"No Peraza or Dominguez yankees win" "Montas should have gotten one of those top 3 guys" - MLB fans react to New York Yankees trade package for Montas, consider it a steal

The New York Yankees annoyed several fanbases with another major move on Monday.
After rumors swirled that a deal was close, the Yankees announced the acquisition of Oakland Athletics pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trevino.
Montas, 29, is 4-9 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts this season and averages over one strikeout per inning. Trivino, 30, is 1-6 with a 6.47 ERA and 10 saves out of the bullpen this season.
The Yankees will have Montas under team control until the 2023 season.
No top prospects leave the New York Yankees
New York sent back four prospects in the trade: pitchers Ken Waldichuk, J.P. Sears, and Luis Medina, as well as second baseman Cooper Bowman. Waldichuk is the highest-rated prospect headed to Oakland at No. 5 in the Yankees' rankings, according to "Baseball America."
Given how much interest Montas generated among MLB teams, it surprised some fans that New York was able to make the move so cost-efficiently. Many anticipated several top prospects, like Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, or Jasson Dominguez, to be included in the deal.
While Yankees fans celebrated another major move, across town, New York Mets fans weren't happy. They watched their rivals improve ahead of what could be a meeting in the World Series later this year.
The Yankees added Montas and Trivino after they made a deal with the Cubs to acquire pitcher Scott Effross. The club had already landed Andrew Benintendi from the Royals.
While Yankees fans were excited about the trade, those in Oakland were concerned by another subtraction from their squad.
After losing stars Matt Olsen and Matt Chapman during the off-season, the A's seem no closer to competing for a championship.