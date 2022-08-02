"No Peraza or Dominguez yankees win" "Montas should have gotten one of those top 3 guys" - MLB fans react to New York Yankees trade package for Montas, consider it a steal

The New York Yankees annoyed several fanbases with another major move on Monday.

After rumors swirled that a deal was close, the Yankees announced the acquisition of Oakland Athletics pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trevino.

Evan Greenfield @EvanGreenfield6 Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Yankees deal Wakdichuk, Sears, Medina and Bowman to get Montas (and Trivino) but held on to top prospects Volpe, Peraza and Dominguez this trading season. Solid work! Yankees deal Wakdichuk, Sears, Medina and Bowman to get Montas (and Trivino) but held on to top prospects Volpe, Peraza and Dominguez this trading season. Solid work! Great snag by the Yankees who address two major needs today twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Great snag by the Yankees who address two major needs today twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Montas, 29, is 4-9 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts this season and averages over one strikeout per inning. Trivino, 30, is 1-6 with a 6.47 ERA and 10 saves out of the bullpen this season.

Rick Karas @therickkaras @JonHeyman Still don’t know why teams bend over for the Yankees and take back prospects that never amount to anything. @JonHeyman Still don’t know why teams bend over for the Yankees and take back prospects that never amount to anything.

The Yankees will have Montas under team control until the 2023 season.

No top prospects leave the New York Yankees

New York sent back four prospects in the trade: pitchers Ken Waldichuk, J.P. Sears, and Luis Medina, as well as second baseman Cooper Bowman. Waldichuk is the highest-rated prospect headed to Oakland at No. 5 in the Yankees' rankings, according to "Baseball America."

Given how much interest Montas generated among MLB teams, it surprised some fans that New York was able to make the move so cost-efficiently. Many anticipated several top prospects, like Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, or Jasson Dominguez, to be included in the deal.

Patrick @AzraelPC @JonHeyman I don't understand why teams keep helping NYY. Montas should have gotten at least one of those top 3 guys. @JonHeyman I don't understand why teams keep helping NYY. Montas should have gotten at least one of those top 3 guys.

While Yankees fans celebrated another major move, across town, New York Mets fans weren't happy. They watched their rivals improve ahead of what could be a meeting in the World Series later this year.

bates @abates04 @JonHeyman @StevenACohen2 @Mets See how Cashman gets their guys ! Who they want without giving up their top guys ! Mancini gone too now . Montas under control would of been good for us going forward. But right now get the Bat and 2 bullpen guys ! LFGM!!! @JonHeyman @StevenACohen2 @Mets See how Cashman gets their guys ! Who they want without giving up their top guys ! Mancini gone too now . Montas under control would of been good for us going forward. But right now get the Bat and 2 bullpen guys ! LFGM!!!

The Yankees added Montas and Trivino after they made a deal with the Cubs to acquire pitcher Scott Effross. The club had already landed Andrew Benintendi from the Royals.

Brian @Crysnbri16 @JonHeyman This is what a real team does. Not like those bums across town @JonHeyman This is what a real team does. Not like those bums across town

While Yankees fans were excited about the trade, those in Oakland were concerned by another subtraction from their squad.

Mr. Snowball @MrSnowbaII @JonHeyman The A's are the slightly sketchy garage sale of MLB, it's barely a franchise. @JonHeyman The A's are the slightly sketchy garage sale of MLB, it's barely a franchise.

After losing stars Matt Olsen and Matt Chapman during the off-season, the A's seem no closer to competing for a championship.

