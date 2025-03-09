  • home icon
"No regrets" - Pete Alonso opens up about rejecting Mets lucrative $158,000,000 offer in 2023 after signing for less

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Mar 09, 2025 02:31 GMT
MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn
"No regrets" - Pete Alonso opens up about rejecting Mets lucrative $158,000,000 offer in 2023 after signing for less (Source: Imagn)

Star first baseman Pete Alonso opened up about rejecting a lucrative contract extension offer from the New York Mets in 2023 after signing a relatively smaller deal with the team last month. Alonso has been with the Mets since making his MLB debut in 2019.

During the 2023 season, New York offered him a seven-year, $158 million contract that would have covered the 2024-2030 seasons. However, Alonso turned it down. In 2024, he signed a one-year, $20.5 million contract.

After negotiations, he agreed to a two-year, $54 million deal on February 12 for the 2025 season to end his free agency. In an interview with the New York Post, Pete Alonso reflected on his decision to reject the Mets' long-term contract in 2023, saying:

“I have no regrets. Honestly, with how everything played out, I have no regrets, which is honestly liberating. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Alonso’s contract includes an opt-out after the 2025 season, allowing him to explore other options if he wants to test free agency again. However, if he decides to opt in, he will earn $24 million for the 2026 season.

For the upcoming season, he will earn $20 million with his deal also including a $10 million signing bonus.

Pete Alonso candidly opens up about re-signing with the Mets

Pete Alonso shared his honest thoughts about rejoining the New York Mets after a long offseason. Speaking to MLB, Alonso said:

“I always felt that things would work out the way they were supposed to that I’d end up where I was supposed to be. All along, I felt as if that was back in New York and back with the Mets. In the end, that’s the way things did work out.”
“I know what my standards are. No one has higher expectations for me than I do,” he added. “I’m so excited about this season. We’ve got a great team here, and I’m ready to help us do great things.”

Last season, Alonso played all 162 games for the Mets, posting a .240 batting average with 34 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 70 walks. His slugging percentage (.459) continued its downward trend for the third consecutive year.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
