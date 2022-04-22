No Sticky Stuff for Gerrit Cole? Is MLB's foreign substance policy affecting New York Yankees ace early in the season?

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has gotten off to a shaky start this 2022 season. The star pitcher has started three games and has compiled a record of 0-0 with an ERA of 6.35. Many have pointed to MLB's new foreign substance policy, speculating why Cole has not been as sharp lately.

Gerrit Cole had previously been allowed to use a substance called Spider Tack that gave him a better grip on the baseball. Since stopping use of the tack, Cole's spin rate has decreased. We'll discuss whether or not this is having a major effect on the Yankees ace and consider what other factors could be part of his horrendous start.

"Gerrit Cole needs his spider tack back" - @ The Game Day

Gerrit Cole's poor performance goes back to last season

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Cole's poor performance goes back to the middle of last season when the MLB started to crack down on foreign substances.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis MLB announces the penalty for getting caught with a foreign substance is a 10-game suspension. Gerrit Cole’s first start since that announcement, he gives up five earned runs and counting. He hadn’t allowed more than two in a start this season. Hm. MLB announces the penalty for getting caught with a foreign substance is a 10-game suspension. Gerrit Cole’s first start since that announcement, he gives up five earned runs and counting. He hadn’t allowed more than two in a start this season. Hm.

"MLB anncounces the penalty for getting caught with a foreign substance is a 10-game suspension. Gerrit Cole's first start since that announcement, he gives up five earned runs and counting. He hadn't allowed more than two in a start this season. Hm." - @ Jared Carrabis

After the MLB's crackdown on foreign substances, in his final five starts of the 2021 regular season, Cole had a 6.15 ERA in 26.1 innings pitched. Below is a chart illustrating his drop in spin rate since the substance ban last year.

"Gerrit Cole spin rate watch:" - @ Bryan Hoch

The New York Yankees pitcher insists that despite the lowered spin rate, he can still become the pitcher he once was.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Gerrit Cole: "Spin rate is not everything. You can still pitch well if you don't have a high spin rate." Gerrit Cole: "Spin rate is not everything. You can still pitch well if you don't have a high spin rate."

"Gerrit Cole: 'Spin rate is not everything. You can still pitch well if you don't have a high spin rate." - @ Bryan Hoch

The radio talk-show hosts of the "Boomer and Gio Show" discussed Cole's struggles since the substance ban last year.

It is still early in the season, and Cole has plenty of starts left to turn his season around. While this is a worrying trend for Yankees fans, there shouldn't be any reason to panic just yet. The starting pitcher did finish second in last year's Cy Young race and still possesses one of the best fastballs in baseball.

Cole needs to find a way to get more control over his pitches without using the Spider Tack that he has always used. He may need to reinvent himself as a pitcher and will need to make proper adjustments. This will be an interesting story to follow as Cole is one of the highest paid pitchers in baseball.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt