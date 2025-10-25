  • home icon
  • "Nobody cares we want Drake" - Fans disapprove Pharrell Williams headlining Dodgers vs Blue Jays World Series opening show

By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Oct 25, 2025 00:11 GMT
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival - Source: Imagn
Pharrell Williams clicked during a performance [Image via Imagn]

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. While the Dodgers will look to start strong and win their second consecutive title, the Blue Jays will have similar ambitions, as they haven’t won a World Series since 1993.

Before the game began, MLB’s official X account shared a post announcing that Pharrell Williams and Voices of Fire will perform live to open the World Series.

While some fans welcomed the performance by Pharrell Williams and Voices of Fire, many criticized the choice. One fan expressed wanting to see Drake, writing:

Here are other reactions:

"The opportunity to have Drake then Kendrick in LA was right there and you completely missed it," one fan wrote.
"Look I love Pharrell but yall should’ve gotten Drake for the Kendrick vs Drake lore 😭😭," another said.
"Drake & Kdot ?????," a fan wrote.
"We want Drake," another added.
"Was really looking forward to Drake v Kendrick Pt. II," another commented.
Game 1 of the 2025 World Series will give the Blue Jays a slight advantage, as it will be played at Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto. The game will feature star players such as Shohei Ohtani and George Springer.

Blue Jays manager makes a funny demand of Shohei Ohtani ahead of Game 1

Before Shohei Ohtani joined the LA Dodgers and guided them to a World Series appearance, the Japanese star was in serious discussions with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, those talks never materialized, and Ohtani ultimately found his home in LA.

Ahead of Game 1 of the 2025 World Series, Blue Jays manager John Schneider seemed to recall that episode as he made a playful demand of Ohtani. Schneider, in a media session, asked Ohtani to return the Toronto merchandise he took for himself and his dog, Decoy.

Schneider said:

"I'll say it again, I hope he brought his hat," Schneider told reporters on Thursday. "The Blue Jays hat that he took from us in out meeting, I hope he brought it back, finally. And the jacket for (his dog) Decoy. You know, it's like 'give us our stuff back already.'"
Shohei Ohtani will be the player to watch in the World Series. While Ohtani has performed well throughout the season for the Dodgers, his postseason success earned him the NLCS MVP award.

The six scoreless innings he pitched, along with three home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4, helped the Dodgers secure their berth in the World Series.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
