  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Nolan Schanuel and partner Sydney soak up the sun in a romantic Singer Island retreat

Nolan Schanuel and partner Sydney soak up the sun in a romantic Singer Island retreat

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 16, 2025 02:52 GMT
Nolan Schanuel and partner Sydney soak up the sun in a romantic Singer Island retreat. Credit: Sydney/Instagram
Nolan Schanuel and partner Sydney soak up the sun in a romantic Singer Island retreat. Credit: Sydney/Instagram

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel is on Singer Island near Riviera Beach, Florida, with his partner Sydney Schroder to make the most of the offseason.

Ad

On Wednesday, Sydney shared four photos from their ongoing getaway in Singer Island. In one photo, the couple was all smiles, posing together on a boat. In another photo, Schanuel even held a fish, a result of her fishing expedition on the island. She captioned the post:

"Good to be back."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to her Instagram bio, Sydney is a beach volleyball player at Florida Atlantic University (FAU). The relationship between Sydney and Nolan Schanuel began three years ago when they met in college. Sydney reportedly attended Notre Dame Academy for high school.

Who is Nolan Schanuel's partner Sydney Schroder?

Nolan Schanuel's girlfriend, Sydney Schroder, is currently listed on FAU's 2025 Women's Beach Volleyball Roster. The 5-foot-10 Cold Spring, Kentucky, native is the daughter of Heather and Mark Schroder. According to her FAU profile, she likes boating and wakeboarding and wants to become a physical therapist.

Ad

She played under Molly McDermott at Notre Dame Academy and earned Academic All-State Honorable Mention. She's currently a member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

In her freshman season in college, she was one of the eight on the team to be honored with the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal. She ended her sophomore season with an unbeaten 2-0 record. She paired with Courtney Moon on her college debut at court three at FGCU on April 12, 2023.

Ad

The following season, she paired with Logan Mignerey. The duo earned the win against Palm Beach Atlantic on March 16, 2024. In her senior season, while pairing with Shantel Starling, she had the season-best 7-9 record. She also went 5-4 with teammate Olivia Strandberg.

During the offseason, she makes time to attend games at Angel Stadium to cheer Nolan Schanuel. The first baseman finished the year, hitting .264 to go along with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications