Nolan Schanuel and partner Sydney soak up the sun in a romantic Singer Island retreat

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel is on Singer Island near Riviera Beach, Florida, with his partner Sydney Schroder to make the most of the offseason.On Wednesday, Sydney shared four photos from their ongoing getaway in Singer Island. In one photo, the couple was all smiles, posing together on a boat. In another photo, Schanuel even held a fish, a result of her fishing expedition on the island. She captioned the post:&quot;Good to be back.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to her Instagram bio, Sydney is a beach volleyball player at Florida Atlantic University (FAU). The relationship between Sydney and Nolan Schanuel began three years ago when they met in college. Sydney reportedly attended Notre Dame Academy for high school.Who is Nolan Schanuel's partner Sydney Schroder?Nolan Schanuel's girlfriend, Sydney Schroder, is currently listed on FAU's 2025 Women's Beach Volleyball Roster. The 5-foot-10 Cold Spring, Kentucky, native is the daughter of Heather and Mark Schroder. According to her FAU profile, she likes boating and wakeboarding and wants to become a physical therapist.She played under Molly McDermott at Notre Dame Academy and earned Academic All-State Honorable Mention. She's currently a member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.In her freshman season in college, she was one of the eight on the team to be honored with the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal. She ended her sophomore season with an unbeaten 2-0 record. She paired with Courtney Moon on her college debut at court three at FGCU on April 12, 2023.The following season, she paired with Logan Mignerey. The duo earned the win against Palm Beach Atlantic on March 16, 2024. In her senior season, while pairing with Shantel Starling, she had the season-best 7-9 record. She also went 5-4 with teammate Olivia Strandberg.During the offseason, she makes time to attend games at Angel Stadium to cheer Nolan Schanuel. The first baseman finished the year, hitting .264 to go along with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs.