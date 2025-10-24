  • home icon
  "None of your teammates have taken you?" - Fans take shot at Blue Jays after Trey Yesavage reveals unique living setup ahead of World Series

“None of your teammates have taken you?” - Fans take shot at Blue Jays after Trey Yesavage reveals unique living setup ahead of World Series

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 24, 2025 02:49 GMT
MLB: World Series-Workouts - Source: Imagn
“None of your teammates have taken you?” - Fans take shot at Blue Jays after Trey Yesavage reveals unique living setup ahead of World Series - Source: Imagn

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage made the start in ALCS Game 7 and was just announced as the World Series Game 1 starter against the LA Dodgers. Ahead of the game on Friday, Yesavage got candid about his living situation in Toronto.

The Blue Jays rookie mentioned that in the past few months, he hasn’t yet found a permanent place to live in Toronto. Instead, he lives in his truck and has to change hotel rooms frequently.

"You should see my truck right now," the rookie said. "It looks like a mobile home. I’m changing hotel rooms every time we leave and come back. I’ve had to consolidate and only bring necessities in my suitcase with me."
Upon learning the rookie's living situation, one fan was surprised that none of the existing Blue Jays members had come forward to help him.

"So weird that none of your teammates have not taken you in…that is what happens with all hockey teams," one fan commented.

Another fan took an example of Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies being taken in by John Tavares' family.

"That’s too bad. When Leafs Matthew Knies first got to Toronto, the Tavares family let him move in with them," the fan said.
"This is so funny but strange hahaha. Do 0 guys in that locker room gave a guest bedroom for their GAME 1 WORLD SERIES starter hahahah. OR like, can’t the Jays work with the hotel in Roger’s and get him hooked up there 🤣🤣" another fan wrote.
"Trey, it’s all good. I live near a Go Station, you can crash on my couch. We can play Zombies and rip darts on the balcony. It’ll be fun, trust me," one fan added.
"Trey can have the master bedroom at my place. I’ll sleep on the couch," one fan wrote.
"Get him a house in Moss Park asap," one fan wrote.

Trey Yesavage's reaction to finding he's the Game 1 starter vs Dodgers

Trey Yesavage has had an excellent postseason so far, and that's why he has been trusted in Game 1 to start against Shohei Ohtani & Co. After learning that he's going to start Game 1, the first person he called was his girlfriend, Taylor Frick.

“Got back to my hotel room," the rookie said. "First call was to my girlfriend. Had to get a flight in line for her to come and see it. Second call was to my parents, had to let them know. Sleep last night was not easy.”

In ALDS Game 2 against the New York Yankees, Trey Yesavage struck out 11 batters and tossed 5.1 innings without allowing a hit. He became the second youngest pitcher in MLB to record 10+ strikeouts in a postseason game. He also started twice against the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS. In Game 7, he threw 5.2 innings for two earned runs. It remains to be seen whether he can pitch with poise against some of the best hitters in the game.

