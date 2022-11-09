Heading into the 2022 season, the Toronto Blue Jays were one of the favorites to lift the World Series. However, after a year of inconsistency and a surprising managerial change, the team crashed and burned in the American League Wild Card Series against the Seattle Mariners.

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, it seems that the sole MLB representative north of the border already has plans.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi The #BlueJays are expected to trade a catcher this offseason, according to multiple rival execs I’ve spoken with at the GM Meetings. The Jays have an abundance of talent at the position: Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno. @MLB Network @MLB The #BlueJays are expected to trade a catcher this offseason, according to multiple rival execs I’ve spoken with at the GM Meetings. The Jays have an abundance of talent at the position: Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno. @MLBNetwork @MLB

"The #BlueJays are expected to trade a catcher this offseason, according to multiple rival execs I’ve spoken with at the GM Meetings. The Jays have an abundance of talent at the position: Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno. @MLBNetwork @MLB" - @ Jon Morosi

The Toronto Blue Jays have a peculiar problem, as the team have three first-team caliber catchers on their main roster. All-Star Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen, and young stud Gabriel Moreno are all vying for Toronto's starting catcher role.

Per recent reports, the team is keen to offload a member of the triumvirate, sparking intrigue in the MLB Twitter-sphere:

Tyson Shushkewich @Tyson_MLB



Cardinals and Cubs come to mind.



Marlins maybe but they acquired Jacob Stallings last offseason but the two sides have trade history.



Who we thinking here? twitter.com/jonmorosi/stat… Jon Morosi @jonmorosi The #BlueJays are expected to trade a catcher this offseason, according to multiple rival execs I’ve spoken with at the GM Meetings. The Jays have an abundance of talent at the position: Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno. @MLB Network @MLB The #BlueJays are expected to trade a catcher this offseason, according to multiple rival execs I’ve spoken with at the GM Meetings. The Jays have an abundance of talent at the position: Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno. @MLBNetwork @MLB Who would be the best trade partner for this trade with the Blue Jays?Cardinals and Cubs come to mind.Marlins maybe but they acquired Jacob Stallings last offseason but the two sides have trade history.Who we thinking here? #BlueJays Who would be the best trade partner for this trade with the Blue Jays?Cardinals and Cubs come to mind. Marlins maybe but they acquired Jacob Stallings last offseason but the two sides have trade history.Who we thinking here? #BlueJays twitter.com/jonmorosi/stat…

Jacob Richards @jacob24richards @jonmorosi @MLB Network @MLB Kirk is potentially at his absolute highest value he will have, Moreno profiles to be an extremely comparable hitter with more flexibility position wise and can likely withstand the position more long term. He’s amazing but moving him could fill a lot of our needs… @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @MLB Kirk is potentially at his absolute highest value he will have, Moreno profiles to be an extremely comparable hitter with more flexibility position wise and can likely withstand the position more long term. He’s amazing but moving him could fill a lot of our needs…

With a lot of squads needing quality-grade catchers, it would be interesting to see who the Blue Jays will let go of and the return on investment they receive.

Toronto Blue Jays free agents

Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling

Unlike other teams in the American League East, the Toronto Blue Jays look set to maintain their core of players.

Their only listed free agents as of the moment are Ross Stripling, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Shaun Anderson.

With the amount of talent that their roster possesses, the Jays should have no problem claiming another postseason berth in the upcoming season and next time, might just have a deep playoff run.

Poll : 0 votes