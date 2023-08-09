North Dakota vs South Dakota Little League World Series 2023: Venue, start time and TV details

The 2023 Little League World Series is set to take center stage once again from the 16th of August. The 76th edition of the annual tournament will be held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and will feature the brightest young players in the country.

This year, the number of participants has been increased to twenty teams, featuring ten American teams and ten International.

The 10 American teams for the tournament are chosen from ten different regions across the country. In the Midwest region, the first semifinal will be held between North Dakota and South Dakota, with the winner facing Iowa in the second semifinal for a chance to contend for the Midwest regional championship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first semi-final between North Dakota and South Dakota will be played on Wednesday, August 9th at 11 a.m. ET. The winner of the game will go on to the championship game while the loser will face Iowa in the second semi-final.

For those who wish to watch the Little League games live, they are being broadcast on ESPN across the country. In areas where it is not available, the best option to watch the games is on FuboTV.

The streaming service will cover all the games of the tournament and is available across the country for a subscription fee of $ 24.99 per month.

MLive @MLive LLBWS Regional action continues on Friday, with more areas beginning their tournaments mlive.com/sports/2023/08…

Honolulu team ready to defend their Little League World Series title

The defending champions of the Little League World Series are the Honolulu team from the West region of the American bracket. They will feature in the tournament once again and make their bid to defend their title.

The young players are the future of the sport and are expected to be the professional players of tomorrow. Several current MLB players have played in the tournament in the past, the likes of former MVP Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers being one of the big names to participate in the tournament in the past.