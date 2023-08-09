Northern California vs Hawaii Little League World Series 2023: Venue, start time and TV details

While the 2023 Little League World Series is set to kick off from August 16 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the regional championships are already under way. It will be the 76th edition of the tournament, and will feature the best young talents from across the country.

The number of teams has been increased to 20 this year, while last year's tournament featured only 16 teams. Among them, 10 teams are from different regions in the US, while the other 10 are international teams from across the world.

In the western region of the US, the championship is already underway, with the second semifinal scheduled to be played between Hawaii and Northern California on August 9 at 6 pm (PT). The winner will face Southern California in the final of the regional championship.

All the Little League games are being broadcast on ESPN for those who wish to watch them live on TV. For those who prefer to stream the game live, FuboTV offers all the games for a monthly subscription fee of $24.99.

MLive @MLive The kids of summer take to the field across the country, continuing their steps toward Williamsport as regional action begins on Thursday mlive.com/sports/2023/08…

The 2023 Little League World Series is set to take center stage

As we approach the 16th of August, the regional games of the Little League World Series are being contested across the country. The final 10 teams from the US will be finalized by the end of the week, while the international teams have already played their qualifiers.

The purpose of the tournament is to get youngsters interested in the sport and spot the brightest young talents who may one day go on to play in the MLB. There are already several major league players who have played in the competition in their formative years. This year's competition also promises to be full of action and excitement as the youngsters battle it out for the 2023 championship.