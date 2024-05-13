“Not close to getting back in a game” – Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gives bleak update regarding outfielder Alek Thomas

The Arizona Diamondbacks will continue to operate without Alek Thomas, who will remain sidelined for the foreseeable future. The promising 24-year-old has been out of the lineup since suffering a hamstring injury back on March 31st. Although it appeared that Thomas was about to return to the lineup, he suffered a setback after appearing in three minor league rehab games.

During his recent rehab stint this past weekend, Alek Thomas reportedly felt more discomfort in his injured hamstring. The outfielder had multiple opinions on his MRI results and eventually received a PRP injection to address some swelling that occurred during his setback.

"Alek Thomas has some swelling in the lower part of his left hamstring and got a PRP injection today, manager Torey Lovullo said. He is “not close to getting back in a game.” - @JesseNFriedman

“Not close to getting back in a game," Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said of Thomas. It's a concerning update about the hamstring health of the young outfielder, who currently remains without a clear timeline to return to the lineup.

Alek Thomas only appeared in 4 games this season before he sustained the hamstring injury. In those games, Thomas posted a .214 batting average with a home run, 4 RBIs, and a .714 OPS. It was a disappointing injury for Thomas, who entered the 2024 campaign determined to cement himself as a star in the MLB.

"Every kid dreams of having a #Postseason moment. Alek Thomas made his dream a reality." - @MLB

Although Thomas has been decent in his career, it was his postseason run last year that showcased his potential. En route to an Arizona Diamondbacks World Series matchup against the Texas Rangers, Thomas posted a .222 batting average with 4 home runs and 6 RBIs.

Alek Thomas is not the only Diamondbacks star who suffered a setback on their road to recovery

Although Thomas' hamstring injury is disappointing, it was the setback suffered by perhaps a more important piece of the roster that could prove to be more costly. Veteran left-handed pitched Eduardo Rodriguez was one of the Diamondbacks' biggest offseason moves, however, the star has yet to appear in a single game for his new club.

Eduardo Rodriguez opened the season on the IL after suffering a left lat strain, something that continues to bother him. Although he was working his way back to the rotation, the veteran experienced tightness in his shoulder, leading to more MRIs and a placement on the 60-day IL.

