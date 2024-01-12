Toronto Blue Jays fans have taken the chance to troll Vladimir Guerrero Jr, as the slugger has failed to reach a salary agreement with the front office and will hence enter arbitration.

While the 24-year-old infielder is regarded as one of the best hitters in the team, his numbers have gradually declined over the last two years. Reports suggest that Guerrero Jr. had asked for $19.9 million, to which the Blue Jays countered with $18.05, and both parties failed to reach an agreement.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays as an international free agent in 2015 and went on to make his MLB debut for them in 2019. He slowly established himself in the lineup and had a breakthrough season in 2021, winning the AL Hank Aaron Award, finishing as MLB home run leader, the Golden Glove and Silver Slugger awards. He has made the All-Star team three times since then.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Blue Jays front office have had a busy week and agreed salaries with 11 of the 12 players eligible for arbitration after Friday's dealine. Guerrero Jr. is the only player with whom they failed to come to an agreement after offering a $18.05 million contract in response to the player's $19.9 million request. After a poor showing in 2023, majority of the fans remain unconvinced of his value and have trolled him on social media for not agreeing to the offer.

"Not enough French fries in the agreement?" wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Keep it reasonable Vladimir," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can still negotiate a deal with the Blue Jays before hearing

While the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have failed to reach a salary agreement for 2024 as of Friday, there is still time for the two parties to come to an agreement.

MLB players, who are eligible for arbitration are scheduled for hearings, which will be held between January 29 and February 16. This leaves plenty of time for the Blue Jays to convince the young slugger to come to an agreement before the end of the month.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.