New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres has become the center of attention in the baseball hemisphere in the past hour. The 27-year-old was seen continuing batting practice at Yankee Stadium despite an ongoing earthquake.

Per the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred at around 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The quake's epicenter was located seven kilometers north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey — approximately 60 miles from Yankee Stadium — and was felt in several sections of the tri-state area.

"Gleyber Torres kept hitting batting practice even in the middle of an earthquake at Yankee Stadium! NTT #BallparkCam | @Yankees" - @MLBNetwork

The batting practice drew the attention of MLB fans as the infielder didn't seem fazed by the tremor. One fan admired Torres' laser focus, saying that the Yankees would easily win their upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

While some fans lauded Torres' actions, some found the fun side. A fan said that Torres remained locked in as he could have thought that the rumbling of the ground was just caused by the New York City Subway.

"Probably just thought the B, D, or 4 lines needed a tune-up." - @FredJKuo

At the time of writing, it is fortunate that only minimal damages are being reported from those affected by the earthquake.

New York Yankees begin home stand

The New York Yankees currently boast the best record in the American League at 6-1. The noteworthy thing about their hot start, however, is that they have yet to play a game in the Bronx.

Today, the Bronx Bombers open the doors to the world-renowned Yankee Stadium for a three-game series against the embattled Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays currently sit at the bottom of the American League East with a 3-4 record.

New York will look to continue the momentum it has to start the season after its triumph against last year's World Series combatants. The Bombers first swept the defending World Series champion Houston Astros on their own turf and then dropped just one game of a three-game series against last year's runners-up, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

