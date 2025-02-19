The Arizona Diamondbacks have potentially secured one of the crucial infield positions for the foreseeable future after agreeing to a four-year 45 million contract extension with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

The 25-year-old will receive a $5 million signing bonus, a $15 million option for an additional year, and a $3 million bonus. The new contract begins in 2026 and gives the Diamondbacks club control until the 2030 season.

Following the news, Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discussed the extension on "Baseball Today" from JM Baseball. While Rose seemed skeptical of the deal for a below-par hitter, former MLB player Plouffe backed the deal, saying (13:30 onwards):

"I think if you're happy with your middle infield and you can lock up your shortstop for 11 million dollars a year, I think it's it's a, it's a no-brainer, and not everyone's gonna have a shortstop like Gunnar Henderson. Some teams are going to get their offense from other places.

Talking about Perdomo's at-bats, Plouffe said:

"I think his game is meant for the playoffs, like the guy can bunt, he doesn't strike out a ton. He walks less and he gives you good at-bats. These are all things that championship ballclubs have, they've players like that on their team. I think that's what he is to this franchise."

Geraldo Perdomo isn't the most productive offensive shortstop in the league as he has just 14 home runs in his three full seasons with the Diamondbacks. On the other hand, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson was ranked the best shortstop in the league by MLB's Top Ten Right Now.

The Orioles' 2023 Rookie of the Year earned his first All-Star selection last year, finishing fourth in the AL MVP voting after a 37-home run season.

Gerald Perdomo sets his sights on World Series after Diamondbacks extension

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be aiming for another postseason run this year and Gerald Perdomo acknowledged the team has unfinished business after losing the World Series to the Texas Rangers in 2023.

“We're ready to go,” Perdomo said. “We didn't finish our job the last two years. It's win the World Series. That's the mindset for us and for everybody here.”

While the Diamondbacks will need Pedromo to ramp his offense this year after the departure of Christian Walker, the team added an assured arm by singing former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to a $210 million, six-year deal in December.

