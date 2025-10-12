  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Not investing 7 years on a 31-year-old"; "No way in hell" - Fans slam Pete Alonso’s long-term contract hopes as Mets star eyes free agency

"Not investing 7 years on a 31-year-old"; "No way in hell" - Fans slam Pete Alonso’s long-term contract hopes as Mets star eyes free agency

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 12, 2025 04:19 GMT
New York Mets v Miami Marlins - Source: Getty
Fans slam Pete Alonso’s long-term contract hopes as Mets star eyes free agency - Source: Getty

New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso is expected to be a free agent in the offseason after opting out of his current deal with the NL East franchise.

Ad

Alonso had signed a two-year, $54 million contract with the option to opt out after his first season. He had a strong 2025 season in which he slashed .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs and 126 RBI.

The All-Star first baseman is reportedly expecting a seven-year deal in the upcoming offseason.

Fans reacted to the Mets star's free agency aspirations.

"No way in hell any team gives him 7 years 5 tops."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Not investing 7 years on a 31 year old Polar Bear- 5 Tops."
Ad
"Don’t care how many years. I need him in Boston. @RedSox"
Ad
"I could see Seattle picking him up depending on if naylor is a free agent if not he could dh and have naylor at 1st I could see him in Seattle or Milwaukee."
Ad
"Times have changed Pete. Teams don’t value these types of players anymore. 0.000% chance he gets 7 years."
Ad

Pete Alonso's strong rebound year could fetch him desired long-term deal

Pete Alonso's two-year deal with the Mets was after the slugger and his agent Scott Boras' failed attempt to get a lucrative long-term deal last offseason.

While teams were hesitant to invest in Alonso after his slumping 2024 season, the All-Star first baseman had a great bounce-back season this year and could have many teams potentially lining up for him.

Ad
"Alonso has put himself in a superior position relative to last offseason, that much is clear,” an NL executive said. “To what extent is the more intriguing question.”

Alonso doesn't have the option of a qualifying offer if he opts out of his contract which means teams won't have to give up a draft pick to sign him. However, the Mets are expected to be one of the teams interested in bringing him back to New York.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications