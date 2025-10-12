"Not investing 7 years on a 31-year-old"; "No way in hell" - Fans slam Pete Alonso’s long-term contract hopes as Mets star eyes free agency

New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso is expected to be a free agent in the offseason after opting out of his current deal with the NL East franchise.
Alonso had signed a two-year, $54 million contract with the option to opt out after his first season. He had a strong 2025 season in which he slashed .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs and 126 RBI.
The All-Star first baseman is reportedly expecting a seven-year deal in the upcoming offseason.
Fans reacted to the Mets star's free agency aspirations.
"No way in hell any team gives him 7 years 5 tops."
"Not investing 7 years on a 31 year old Polar Bear- 5 Tops."
"Don’t care how many years. I need him in Boston. @RedSox"
"I could see Seattle picking him up depending on if naylor is a free agent if not he could dh and have naylor at 1st I could see him in Seattle or Milwaukee."
"Times have changed Pete. Teams don’t value these types of players anymore. 0.000% chance he gets 7 years."
Pete Alonso's strong rebound year could fetch him desired long-term deal
Pete Alonso's two-year deal with the Mets was after the slugger and his agent Scott Boras' failed attempt to get a lucrative long-term deal last offseason.
While teams were hesitant to invest in Alonso after his slumping 2024 season, the All-Star first baseman had a great bounce-back season this year and could have many teams potentially lining up for him.
"Alonso has put himself in a superior position relative to last offseason, that much is clear,” an NL executive said. “To what extent is the more intriguing question.”
Alonso doesn't have the option of a qualifying offer if he opts out of his contract which means teams won't have to give up a draft pick to sign him. However, the Mets are expected to be one of the teams interested in bringing him back to New York.