"Not that long ago, I wasn't even walking" - Rhys Hoskins believes mental fortitude can help Brewers newcomer in unlocking his full potential

Rhys Hoskins struck a two-year, $34 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason. The contract has a player opt-out option for the 2024 season and a mutual option for 2026. This came after Hoskins suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in a 2023 spring training game, requiring surgery and cutting short his campaign.

During a recent interaction with MLB Network, Hoskins opened up about his return to the baseball field and how he feels confident in his at-bats.

"Honetly, we just kind of keep on but really the last thing for me to do is do it at game speed, which we will have plenty of opportunity to do in the spring. But yeah, I am feeling strong. The confidence is gaining every single day," Hoskins said.

"I have learned pretty quickly that the body's pretty freaking amazing. So as soon as you kind of get the voices in your head out—that, you know, you are not as confident as you once were—things tend to work themselves out. So keep gaining confidence every single day with every rap and I'll be excited to go out there when the time comes."

"Not that long ago, I wasn't even walking. It was seven years ago so here we are facing big league stuff, like taking ground balls. Yeah, sure, obviously it takes a lot of time," Hoskins added about his health condition and body recovery.

Rhys Hoskins wants to understand and enjoy with his teammates

Talking about how he sees adjusting to a new clubhouse, Rhys Hoskins said he wants to understand his teammates and enjoy with them in 2024.

"I think some of it is, you know, observing first. By no means am I trying to make waves come in here. I want to see how these guys operate, see what makes them tick, what makes them good, what makes them upset, and then, you know, kind of adjust from there," Hoskins said.

"I was lucky to be part of unreal clubhouse there the last couple of years so being able to draw back on that experience, I think, is going to be great and helpful in a new clubhouse but I think the biggest thing in clubhouse is about enjoying with each other on the field."

Before his injury, Rhys Hoskins had a spectacular stat line in the previous season, going .246/.332/.462 in 589 at-bats. The Brewers will be hoping for a similar performance from him this season.

