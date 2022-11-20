Create

MLB fans on Asdrubal Cabrera: "Not menacing when it is a cheap shot."

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Nov 20, 2022 05:34 PM IST
Washington Nationals v Tampa Bay Rays
Former two-time MLB All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera has made the headlines—for all the wrong reasons. During a Venezuelan Winter League game between Cabrera's Caribes de Anzoatuegi and the visiting team Tiburones de la Guaira, the former World Series-winning infielder performed what can only be described as a despicable act.

With the score tied at 3-3, Tiburones slugger Carlos Castro hit his third homer of the game and proceeded to celebrate and mouth off at the Caribes dugout. Upon reaching first base, Cabrera charged Castro and decked him with a left hand.

Asdrubal Cabrera with a menacing left hook https://t.co/sUUVHC0bW7
"Asdrubal Cabrera with a menacing left hook" - @ Jomboy Media & Talkin' Baseball

It's not farfetched to say that almost everyone was upset and incensed at what the former major leaguer did in the Venezuelan League.

One fan stated:

"Not menacing when it is a cheap shot. Pathetic"
@JomboyMedia Not menacing when it is a cheap shot. Pathetic!

Another shared:

"Act of weakness and jealousy"
@JomboyMedia Why do people continue to promote this? Act of weakness and jealousy.

What Castro did is known as "pimping" the home run stateside. It basically meant celebrating egregiously after a blast a la Jose Bautista's "Joey Bats" moment. This didn't sit well with Cabrera per the "unofficial rules" of baseball, hence the retaliation.

@DaltonHill_4 @JomboyMedia @TalkinBaseball_ The Unwritten Rules of Baseball: The Etiquette, Conventional Wisdom, and Axiomatic Codes of Our National Pastime Hardcover – March 24, 2009
@barstoolsports @Starting9 How soft can u be😂 u getting mad at the hitter for celebrating a homer? I'll never understand that lmao.
Literally had more hits in this video than in a Reds uniform. twitter.com/BleacherReport…
Somebody took things a lil too seriously 😳😂😂 twitter.com/bleacherreport…
Ya not a fan of this. Immature shit from Cabrera twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…
This is also Asdrubal Cabrera...https://t.co/qayfRHq1LP twitter.com/barstoolsports…
Just what up with this? twitter.com/barstoolsports…
nah this is crazy twitter.com/barstoolsports…

The incident sparked a bench clearing brawl, but the game would later resume and the Tiburones would come out on top 6-4.

Asdrubal Cabrera's MLB career

Asdrubal Cabrera last played for the Cincinnati Reds.
For a successful MLB player who boasts a World Series title, two All-Star selections, and an American League Silver Slugger Award, Asdrubal Cabrera could also be tagged as a journeyman.

Cabrera started off his career with the then Cleveland Indians, where he spent eight seasons. He would bounce around seven other teams, including two stints with the Washington Nationals which gave him a World Series title in 2019.

Famous for his time as a New York Met due to a celebratory three-run walk-off home run against the Philadelphia Phillies, it's baffling that Cabrera had the audacity to deck another player as if he hadn't celebrated a home run extravagantly before.

