Former two-time MLB All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera has made the headlines—for all the wrong reasons. During a Venezuelan Winter League game between Cabrera's Caribes de Anzoatuegi and the visiting team Tiburones de la Guaira, the former World Series-winning infielder performed what can only be described as a despicable act.

With the score tied at 3-3, Tiburones slugger Carlos Castro hit his third homer of the game and proceeded to celebrate and mouth off at the Caribes dugout. Upon reaching first base, Cabrera charged Castro and decked him with a left hand.

"Asdrubal Cabrera with a menacing left hook" - @ Jomboy Media & Talkin' Baseball

It's not farfetched to say that almost everyone was upset and incensed at what the former major leaguer did in the Venezuelan League.

"Not menacing when it is a cheap shot. Pathetic"

"Act of weakness and jealousy"

What Castro did is known as "pimping" the home run stateside. It basically meant celebrating egregiously after a blast a la Jose Bautista's "Joey Bats" moment. This didn't sit well with Cabrera per the "unofficial rules" of baseball, hence the retaliation.

Jas☆n ⚾️❤🔥💙💚 @JasonM_VII @barstoolsports u getting mad at the hitter for celebrating a homer? I'll never understand that lmao. @Starting9 How soft can u beu getting mad at the hitter for celebrating a homer? I'll never understand that lmao. @barstoolsports @Starting9 How soft can u be😂 u getting mad at the hitter for celebrating a homer? I'll never understand that lmao.

The incident sparked a bench clearing brawl, but the game would later resume and the Tiburones would come out on top 6-4.

Asdrubal Cabrera's MLB career

Asdrubal Cabrera last played for the Cincinnati Reds.

For a successful MLB player who boasts a World Series title, two All-Star selections, and an American League Silver Slugger Award, Asdrubal Cabrera could also be tagged as a journeyman.

Cabrera started off his career with the then Cleveland Indians, where he spent eight seasons. He would bounce around seven other teams, including two stints with the Washington Nationals which gave him a World Series title in 2019.

Famous for his time as a New York Met due to a celebratory three-run walk-off home run against the Philadelphia Phillies, it's baffling that Cabrera had the audacity to deck another player as if he hadn't celebrated a home run extravagantly before.

