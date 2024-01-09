"Not a surprise" "This dude is disgusting" - MLB fans react to reports that Wander Franco may be barred from entering the United States

The MLB career of Wander Franco may be hanging on by a thread if not already finished. There have been several updates regarding the ongoing case against the talented shortstop. However, according to several immigration attorneys, he may not be allowed to return to the United States.

He recently faced a judge in his home country, the Dominican Republic. The judge ruled Franco could leave the country after paying a fee of roughly 2 million pesos ($35,000). However, many believe he will be barred from returning to the United States.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic published an article recently featuring two immigration lawyers with experience in dealing with MLB clubs and players. They believe the ongoing investigation against Franco will keep him out of the US. The 22-year-old infielder is facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor, which classifies as an aggravated felony. It will prevent him from making his way through the US border.

Upon hearing this news, MLB fans worldwide were relieved Franco may not be able to return to the United States. Some fans also expressed on X how unsurprised they were by this news.

The more aggressive baseball fans condemned the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop on X. The reactions to Franco's allegations drew several fan reactions. Some fans called him disgusting, while others hoped to see him behind bars for the foreseeable future.

The Wander Franco saga has seen several unbelievable twists and turns

Franco was placed on the MLB's restricted list in August last season. There have been several shocking revelations throughout Franco's ongoing investigation since. According to multiple reports, the girl's mother was accused of the same charges as Franco: commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering.

Reports suggest that the minor's mother and Franco had an arrangement that saw the shortstop pay her each month to see her daughter. Franco allegedly paid the girl's mother thousands of dollars and gave her a car in exchange for her consent to the relationship.

