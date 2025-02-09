"Not having to throw to Kyle Tucker" - Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks playfully remarks on avoiding his new teammate at bat

Kyle Tucker is one of the newest members of the Chicago Cubs after he was traded to the Windy City from the Houston Astros. Tucker is expected to transform the lineup, and he has already made his presence felt with his new team.

Jordan Wicks is a young starting pitcher for the Chicago Cubs and he is already at Spring Training to prepare for the upcoming season. Marquee Sports Network shared a clip from an interview that Wicks did after a workout, and he made a funny comment about Tucker.

"Not having to throw to Kyle Tucker. Getting to watch it, I think that's one of the best ones."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Wicks was trying to be funny with his answer, but it's something that he and all Cubs fans are looking forward to seeing this season.

After his initial comment, Jordan Wicks went on to name a few more new members of the Chicago Cubs that he's excited to see.

"I'm excited to watch him. Guys like Matt Boyd, I'm excited to watch. (Ryan) Pressly's been fun to watch since he's been out here, just getting to talk to him, and getting to talk to some of those guys has been great."

The Chicago Cubs missed out on the MLB Playoffs a season ago, but their front office has brought in many veterans in an effort to improve the team.

Kyle Tucker and wife Samantha pose for photos at Cubs Convention

Kyle Tucker was a superstar with the Houston Astros, and it's never easy to leave a city and a franchise. Tucker was able to spend some time with his new fans as he attended the annual Cubs Convention in January.

Tucker shared some photos from the big event, and his wife Samantha was in attendance as well. He seems to have already familiarized himself with the culture of the fans, going by his Instagram caption.

"Go Cubs Go 🐻"

Kyle Tucker is only under contract for the 2025 season, but the Cubs are hoping to sign him to a longterm contract extension. Tucker will have some familiar faces with him in Chicago as closer Ryan Pressly is also joining the team from the Houston Astros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback