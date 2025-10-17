"Not worth at his age" - MLB fans stunned as Tigers and Tarik Skubal reportedly remain $250 million apart in contract negotiations

The Detroit Tigers have been vocal about wanting to keep their ace Tarik Skubal on a long-term extension. The pitcher is headed towards his second consecutive American League Cy Young award after managing a 13-6 record in 31 starts, posting a 2.21 ERA, where he led the MLB with 0.891 WHIP and got 241 strikeouts.According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, in an exclusive article published on Thursday, the Tigers offered an extension that didn't surpass the Boston Red Sox's six-year, $170 million contract that Garrett Crochet received. Currently, it is the highest extension a pitcher has received with four or five years of service time.It was also reported that Skubal's contract ask is nearing the $400 million mark, with one year left in his free agency. Heyman did note that the Tigers' extension offer came before the Red Sox finalized their deal with Crochet.The reports received a variety of reactions from fans on X. Some questioned whether the pitcher was worth the amount he was demanding, while others blamed the Tigers for their lack of effort.&quot;He’s not worth it at his age. As great as he is I don’t see him being an ace in 5 years although he may dominate until then,&quot; a fan said.Russo @_SDot22LINK@the_det_times @JonHeyman He’s not worth it at his age. As great as he is I don’t see him being an ace in 5 years although he may dominate until then.&quot;Max Scherzer all over again,&quot; another fan said in reference to the three-time Cy Young winner's previous negotiations with the team.Michigander @Michigander1426LINK@the_det_times @JonHeyman Max Scherzer all over again&quot;I will be following Skubal to his next team this front office is an embarrassment,&quot; another fan said.Twifzyy @TwifzyyLINK@the_det_times @JonHeyman I will be following Skubal to his next team this front office is an embarrassment&quot;Did they start at $1?&quot; a fan questioned.Justin @tignoriousLINK@the_det_times @JonHeyman Did they start at $1 ?&quot;That sounds like the Tigers are floating offensive numbers. They better not eff this up,&quot; a fan stated.Tweetus Maximus @TomAllmannLINK@the_det_times @JonHeyman That sounds like the @tigers are floating offensive numbers. They better not eff this up.&quot;The hell lol just f***ng pay the man what he asks! He’s generational. Already top 5 all time,&quot; a fan demanded.James @OIF200511cLINK@the_det_times @JonHeyman The hell lol just fucking pay the man what he asks! He’s generational. Already top 5 all time.At $400 million, Skubal will become the highest-paid pitcher in the league. At 28 years of age, his agent, Scott Boras, is definitely looking for a long-term deal, while the Tigers' offers would have been along the same term as the six-year extension that Crochet was offered.Tigers President's cagey answer about possibility of trading Tarik SkubalDuring the end-of-season presser held by Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris, the management is unwilling to discuss the possibility of trading Tarik Skubal if an extension isn't signed before the trade deadline next year.“I can’t comment on our players being traded … so I’m going to respond by not actually commenting on it,” Harris said per Michigan Live. “Tarik is a Tiger. I hope he wins the Cy Young for the second consecutive year. He’s an incredible pitcher and we’re lucky to have him.”In the last eight years under Christopher Ilitch's ownership, the Tigers have handed out just one nine-figure deal, a $140 million contract to Javier Baez. They will have to reassess their offer for Skubal in the upcoming offseason.