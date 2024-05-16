"Not there yet, but hopefully we get there when we're talking in November" - Aaron Judge determined to improve despite hot-hitting streak 

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has picked up pace over the last few games after a relatively slow start to the season. On Wednesday night, Judge caught attention with his 467-footer solo dinger in the first, which was followed up by a perfect night where he went 4-for-4, including two hits, two RBIs and one walk. He helped the Yankees take down the Minnesota Twins, 4-0.

Over the last 10 games, there has been only one game where the Yankees captain has gone hitless (May 12 against the Rays). Since May 4, Judge has seen his batting average rise from .209 to .255.

However, for Judge, expectations are always sky-high, so when being asked if he is feeling good at the plate, he downplayed it by saying:

"Not there yet. Not there yet, but you know, hopefully we get there when we're talking in November."

The iconic Kobe Bryant quote "Job's not done" can be put to thought here as Aaron Judge seems to be locked in with the "Mamba Mentality" and is already looking at the bigger picture.

Aaron Judge credits batters ahead of him for giving ideal at-bats

Before Aaron Judge arrives at the plate, the pitcher either has already allowed hits to Juan Soto and Anthony Volpe or has to grind his way out of them before seeing the club's captain at the plate.

During an interaction with Yes Network, Judge made sure to give both batters their props, especially after his bat found his old swing:

"It's been all year just for making contact so I think that's the only difference but you know, I kind of said it after the game," Judge said. "You know the two guys at the top of the lineup Volpe and Soto. Well, they've been doing all year to allow this guy all of us in the lineup to see some pitches.

"You know, they're always on base are always causing havoc. And that's I think really what's been helping me out a lot the past couple weeks."

With the win against the Twins, which also saw a scoreless six-inning outing from Marcus Stroman, the Yankees improved to 29-15, affirming their lead in the AL East.

