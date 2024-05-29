“Nothing has changed about this team except Soto” - Yankees fans in distress after team's unexpected loss against Angels

The New York Yankees opened their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels hoping to rebound from their previous loss. However, the Yanks were taken by surprise as the Halos fought hard to win Game 1, resulting in a 3-4 loss for the Yankees at Angel Stadium.

The Pinstripers squandered the lead twice, eventually surrendering four runs to the opponent. Juan Soto gave the team an early lead with his solo home run, but offensively they failed to score more than three runs from the plate. Thus, the Bronx Bombers are now riding a two-game losing skid.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A loss against the Angels, who hold a 21-33 record, was unexpected for the team and came as a shock to several fans. Reacting to their defeat, fans took to social media to express their distress as the team struggled to make ends meet.

"Nothing has changed about this team except Soto," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"No Ohtani No Trout and Still L," added another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Keep wracking up the bad losses, only you guys can keep losing like this," one fan chipped in.

Several fans called out Anthony Rizzo for his fielding error in the eighth inning, saying that his mistake was what cost the team.

"Given away two games in a row due to base running and fielding errors. Unacceptable at the MLB level," wrote one fan.

"Soto the only one showing up again for the offense and Rizzo being a liability 1st," another fan wrote.

"ANH was 1-27 when loosing after 7 before winning tonight thanks to a Rizzo error," one fan chimed in.

It's been a rough day for Yankees fans and the team, but they hope to come back stronger in Game 2.

Yankees drop to third-best record in MLB after their loss

The Yanks held the second-best record in MLB for much of the season. Following their two-game slump, they dropped to the third-best record as the Cleveland Guardians took over their spot.

The Yanks hold a 37-19 record, while the Guardians have a 37-18 record. The Phillies continue to dominate with the best record in the majors at 38-18. Aaron Boone and his squad will look to rebound as they deliver Luis Gil to the mound for their second game against the Angels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback