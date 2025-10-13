“Nothing generational about Bryce Harper” - Yankees legend claims missing out on Padres’ $350,000,000 star hurt more than Phillies 1B

CC Sabathia is known to speak his mind when it comes to the New York Yankees. The Hall of Famer had a bold take, claiming that the Yankees' failure to sign Manny Machado, currently signed to an 11-year, $350 million contract, in his free agency was a bigger miss for the club in recent years than signing Bryce Harper.In a post made on The Yankee Report's Instagram account, it was suggested that the Yankees' biggest mistake during the Aaron Judge era has been squandered opportunity of signing Bryce Harper. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSabathia quickly took exception to that sentiment, initially commenting with a GIF. In the replies section, the former 6x All-Star explained, stating that Machado would have been a better addition for the Bronx team while also making his feelings known about Harper.&quot;I think Manny was a bigger miss imo,&quot; Sabathia wrote.&quot;Nothing GENERATIONAL about Harper. Love you too, bro. Haha. Left-handed hitting first baseman lol didn’t even lead his team in homers. Judge Ohtani are generational lol,&quot; he later added.CC Sabathia's comment and subsequent replies (Source: Instagram @theyankeereport)Both Machado and Harper signed fresh contracts in free agency during the 2018-19 offseason. Manny set the record for the highest ever contract in American sports history with a 10-year $300 million contract with the Padres. His value was eclipsed by Harper, who signed a 13-year $330 million contract with the Phillies.In seven seasons with the club, Machado, who signed the contract extension in 2023, has compiled a .275 batting average with 631 RBIs and 194 home runs with 3 All-Star caps and a cumulative 27.1 bWAR. Harper, in the same time period, has hit at a .281 clip with 530 RBIs and 179 home runs with 2 All-Star appearances and 26.4 bWAR across seasons.CC Sabathia points out glaring error in how Yankees are runningThe belief that the New York Yankees front office prioritizes analytics over baseball instincts has been growing over time and currently seems to be at its peak. As per CC Sabathia, the team has had an overemphasis on its data-driven tactics. It requires a smart executive mind like former general manager Gene Michael, who built the late 1990s dynasty.CC Sabathia's reply about the changes needed to be made for the Yankees (Source: Instagram @theyankeereport)Sabathia's comments could be an indication that franchise legends like him are dissatisfied with how the current management is dealing with fundamental issues.