"Nothing like a night out in Chicago prior to getaway day to humble your statistics", "I mean calling an obvious ball a strike helps too" - MLB World in splits after Mike Trout has an abysmal day, fans react to Chicago White Sox pitcher dominating the game

It's hard to be at the top of a sport, just ask Mike Trout. The Los Angeles Angels superstar center fielder has three American League Most Valuable Player awards to his name and has been hailed as the second coming of Mickey Mantle. However, even Mickey Mantle had an off day here and there, and Chicago White Sox fans were sure to capitalize on their enjoyment of Trout's momentary failure.

Los Angeles Angels v Chicago White Sox

Mike Trout went 0 for 4 with 4 strikeouts against right hander Dylan Cease

Some fans simply reveled in the rare moment of the face of baseball taking the dreaded golden sombrero.

Gene Mucha @gmooch77 @JesseRogersESPN Nothing like a night out in Chicago prior to getaway day to humble your statistics lol @JesseRogersESPN Nothing like a night out in Chicago prior to getaway day to humble your statistics lol

White Sox anchor Chuck Garfian, however, chose to acknowledge the level of greatness it takes to contain an offensive force as dangerous as Mike Trout.

Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien I've never seen a White Sox pitcher do this to Mike Trout. Ever. 0-for-3. 3 K's. #Cease I've never seen a White Sox pitcher do this to Mike Trout. Ever. 0-for-3. 3 K's. #Cease

Some fans recalled the previous week's fiasco regarding umpires, accusing the officials of a little bit of favoritism for the home team.

This wasn't the first time the White Sox have cracked the code against the famed centerfielder, as another fan pointed out former White Sox ace Carlos Rodon had his way with Trout as well.

its_sports_simple_as_that @WS_or_Bust @ChuckGarfien Carlos Rodon fanned him twice in a row on July 24, 2018 on 3 pitches both times. But Cease was dealing today. @ChuckGarfien Carlos Rodon fanned him twice in a row on July 24, 2018 on 3 pitches both times. But Cease was dealing today.

Other Chicago fans threw their hands up in frustration. Even when they win, they lose.

𝕊𝕞𝕠𝕜𝕖𝕪ツ(16-7) @maxplswin @HappyMetsFan28 @JesseRogersESPN @ComebackBrian Ofc when I bet for the angels to win they lose @HappyMetsFan28 @JesseRogersESPN @ComebackBrian Ofc when I bet for the angels to win they lose

In rare occurences, certain people flock to superstition...or superstachion?

In the age of Twitter, if you can't be first, you need to be funny. We'll keep waiting for this fan...

However, maybe the fourth strikeout was just a little outside...

While Cease's performance locked down Mike Trout, he is still in the midst of one of the best offensive seasons in Major League Baseball today, as he sports an OPS 1.180 and a batting average of .324. Celebrate Dylan Cease's accomplishments. He deserves a ton of praise, but I'd be worried if I were the next pitcher on the LA Angels' schedule.

Edited by Windy Goodloe