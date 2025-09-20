  • home icon
  "Nothing would p*** him off more" - Clayton Kershaw's mindset fuels Max Muncy's drive to make night special with a "W"

“Nothing would p*** him off more” - Clayton Kershaw’s mindset fuels Max Muncy’s drive to make night special with a “W”

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 20, 2025 03:49 GMT
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 5 - Source: Getty
Clayton Kershaw’s mindset fuels Max Muncy’s drive to make night special with a “W” - Source: Getty

Max Muncy and the rest of the Dodger Stadium were on their feet in applause of the Los Angeles Dodgers southpaw Clayton Kershaw, who made his final regular-season home start on Friday against the San Francisco Giants. Earlier on Thursday, the Dodgers confirmed this will be the final season for the 37-year old starting pitcher.

In the pre-game interview, Muncy revealed what to expect from how the Dodgers will celebrate this special night for Kershaw. The third baseman said there will be nothing out of the ordinary and the southpaw wants to take this start as normal as his other starts throughout the year were.

"You've seen in the past when guys announce their retirement, their last game they take the field and the whole dugout stays behind," Muncy said. "When it comes to Clayton, nothing would pi** him off more if you did something like that.
Muncy said the focus of the team is to try to get a win for the veteran.

"So I think for us, we're going to take the field as normal, we're going to play as hard as we can and we're going to get him a W," Muncy said.
Watch: Clayton Kershaw receives warm applause as he makes his way to the mound at Dodger Stadium

Everyone at Dodger Stadium were on their feet when Clayton Kershaw made his way to the mound for his final regular season start in Chavez Ravine. Everyone in the Dodgers clubhouse were emotional and were clapping in applause for Kershaw's contributions to the organization over the last two decades.

Even in the Giants' dugout, fellow veteran starting pitcher Justin Verlander was also seen applauding a big moment at Dodger Stadium. The cameras then moved to Kershaw's family is in the stands, where his wife Ellen Kershaw, while holding their infant child, can be seen getting emotional and shedding tears.

Fans held up their phones, wore his No. 22 jersey, and erupted in cheers the moment Kershaw took the field. His signature warm-up song, "We Are Young" by Fun, played over the PA.

Kershaw has played all his 18 MLB seasons with the Dodgers. During his tenure, Kershaw has compiled a Hall of Fame resume, including three Cy Young Awards, an MLB MVP, two World Series titles (2020, 2024) and over 3,000 career strikeouts.

