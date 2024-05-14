"Nothing was wrong with it" - Yoshinobu Yamamoto opens up on umpire's glove check, reflects on Dodgers' hard-fought win

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is coming off his first start against the San Francisco Giants on Monday and it didn't go as he would've expected. While the Dodgers offense came to the fore later in the game, the Japanese pitcher's outing was marred by controversy.

Everything was going well for Yamamoto in the first inning before he was asked to change his glove while heading out to the mound the second time. It was not clear as to what the umpire had asked Yamamoto. However, he returned with a new glove that looked the same as the previous one.

One of the reasons umpires ask pitchers to change their gloves is to ensure no use of foreign substances.

In a postgame interview, Yamamoto stated that there was nothing wrong with his glove.

"I think they were checking the logo or color and nothing was wrong," Yoshinobu Yamamoto said after the game.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto remains unhappy with his performance

It was an underwhelming outing for Yoshinobu Yamamoto as he struggled initially. The 25-year-old pitcher, surrendered a three-run home run to Luis Matos right after he was asked to change his glove. He gave up four earned runs in five hits and walked two opponent hitters.

In 5.2 innings pitched, Yamamoto recorded six strikeouts and was pleased that the Dodgers offense helped the team secure a victory.But the Japanese ace was not satisfied with his personal output on the night.

"Although my personal result was of course not satisfied. At the end, the team won. I think my stuff wasn't bad but in that situation I had to hold them to zero and my ball was hanging and they took advantage of it," Yamamoto said.

He further said he was unsatisfied with the curveball he threw against Matos. Yamamoto's ERA in the MLB has increased after his game against the Giants, but he's known for getting back on track.

The Dodgers won the game in extra innings after a hard-fought contest. Yamamoto contributed to their success, but certainly not one of his best outings. Despite his shaky start, manager Dave Roberts was still pleased with his performance. Gavin Stone is expected to start from the mound in Game 2 on Tuesday.

