"Now fans of the NL can kind of see what being a Pirates fan is like" - MLB Twitter fans poke fun at the National League after 9th straight loss against the American League at All-Star Game

The American League continues to assert its dominance in the MLB All-Star Game. It won the Midsummer Classic by a score of 3-2 and extended its winning streak to nine.

The National League kicked off the scoring early on. Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts drove in Ronald Acuña Jr. in the bottom of the first inning. Paul Goldschmidt doubled the lead with his solo shot against first-time All-Star Shane McClanahan.

Goldy's blast doubled the lead for the hosting league. Those would be the only runs that it would score for the night, however.

While Clayton Kershaw went spotless in his start, his teammate Tony Gonsolin suffered a different fate altogether. The latter gave up the winning runs to the American League in the fourth inning.

Gonsolin faced New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton in the top of the fourth. Stanton blasted a 457-foot two-run home run at Dodger Stadium to tie the game up.

In the very next at-bat, Gonsolin surrendered another home run, this time to Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton. The 425-foot blast to left field proved to be the the go-ahead and winning run of the game.

The American League hung on to take a 3-2 win, with Cleveland Guardian Emmanuel Clase closing the game out. He was awarded the save.

Meanwhile, Houston's Framber Valdez was awarded the win. Tony Gonsolin was handed the loss — technically, his first of the year.

MLB fans react to the worst losing streak in MLB All-Star Game history

Losing streaks are not exclusive to professional ball teams, but it can happen with All-Star teams, too. Surprisingly, this wasn't the roughest patch that the National League has been in.

kap @hopefulmetsfan @MLB @Mastercard @OfficialBuck103 With Snitker managing what else could you expect lmao. Another NL loss @MLB @Mastercard @OfficialBuck103 With Snitker managing what else could you expect lmao. Another NL loss

While this nine-game losing streak is the worst the National League has recorded, it went winless a lot longer starting in the late 1990s.

From 1997 to 2009, the National League failed to win a single All-Star Game. The losing streak was only prevented by a tie in the 2002 edition of the event that ended 7-7 in Milwaukee.

The National League had a tie and 12 losses during that span.

The National League only snapped its losing skid in 2010 in Anaheim. It went on a three-game winning streak until 2012 but hasn't won since.

The next MLB All-Star Game will be hosted in Seattle. The Emerald City will welcome the 93rd edition of the Midsummer Classic, and the National League will surely hope to end its losing skid.

