In January 2013, MLB star Clayton Kershaw's wife Ellen spoke passionately about the importance of their newly opened orphanage in Lusaka, Zambia.

In 2012, the couple expressed their desire to leave a legacy by helping African children orphaned by the AIDS epidemic. And, a year later, it was a delight to see Clayton and Ellen turn their dream passion project into reality.

"11 years ago when Ellen and I first started Kershaw’s Challenge, we never imagined it would be what it is today. We couldn’t do it without your support and generosity." - Clayton Kershaw

Speaking to US Today, Ellen mentioned how their newly built Zambian orphanage is helping orphaned kids.

"These kids were living in the streets, in city dumps, and school hallways. Until you walk through these compounds and villages, and see hundreds of children coming out of alleys and crevices, you don't realize the depth of the poverty. There are a million orphans in Zambia.

She added:

"Now, for the first time, these kids have a bed to call their own. For the first time, these kids have three meals a day. For the first time, they had a family, parents who loved them and weren't abused.

It is lovely to see husband and wife team up for a good cause. Also, kudos to Clayton for genuinely being interested to make a difference in the world.

Ellen and Clayton teamed with the Dallas non-profit group Arise Africa to buy land and build an orphanage for Zambian children. In order to build the orphanage in Zambia, it took them around $175,000.

Relationship timeline of Clayton Kershaw and Ellen Kershaw

Clayton with his wife and children.

Clayton Kershaw and Ellen Melson were high school sweethearts. While studying at Highland Park High School in University Park, Texas, they started seeing each other.

After dating for seven years, the pair tied the knot on December 4, 2010. Ever since, they have welcomed four children together, Charley, Chance, Cali, and Cooper.

"Thankful for this crew. Happy Thanksgiving!" - Clayton Kershaw

It has been 12 years of Ellen and Clayton's togetherness and they are still going pretty strong.

