"Now that's gotta be the All-Star Game starter in right field!" - MLB fans react as Orioles fan makes impressive one hand catch

The Baltimore Orioles were playing the Cleveland Guardians at Camden Yards on Monday when an interesting incident was caught on camera. MLB is full of surprising moments, many of which come from baseball fans.

During the top of the third inning, Josh Naylor smashed a foul ball into the stands. Surprisingly, an Oriole fan made an incredible catch with one hand. To top it all, he did it with a phone and a drink in the other hand.

MLB fans were impressed with his catch as they took to social media to share their thoughts on the incident. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on X.

"Now that’s gotta be the all star game starter at right field," wrote one fan on X.

"Give that fan a contract," responded one fan.

"That’s awesome - Give that fan a contract," another fan echoed.

Comments continued to flow as several fans were left amazed.

"He was way up in the bleachers by himself, had a phone and a drink, AND was actually still paying attention to the game. Impressive stuff!" Another fan added.

"Right place, right time with a catch that was divine," another fan wrote.

"This is why we are the best team in baseball. Even our fans make insane plays," another fan wrote.

Orioles drop their fourth consecutive game

The Orioles seem to be hitting a rough patch as their struggle continues. The team dropped the series opener against the Guardians, failing to score more than two runs. Defensively, they surrendered three and dropped their record to 49-29.

The Orioles have one of the best offensive teams as they lead the league with 125 home runs and 405 runs. They also have the most number of RBIs at 394. At present, the team is facing a slump since they were swept by the Houston Astros in their last series.

While they did win against the New York Yankees, their start against the Guardians did not go well. Nonetheless, the franchise is predicted to make it to the playoffs again this season.