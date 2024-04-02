“Now he's Little Al” - MLB fans react to former Little League star Big Al as his rise to fame continues in high school

It seems like just a few years back when Little League star Big Al broke the internet with his famous introduction. However, it's been more than five years since he became well-known.

Alfred Delia, famously known as 'Big Al,' was one of the most popular 12-year-old kids in his school. Baseball fans fell in love with the Little Leaguer as he became an overnight sensation. Six years down the line, Delia posted another video after hitting his first home run for Red Bank Catholic High School.

“Hi, my name is Alfred Delia. At home they call me Big Al, and I hit dingers,” Delia said.

Those were the words that brought the young star to fame. Fans remember the little boy with smiles and dreams who is now a teenager doing the same thing he did before.

Fans quickly responded to the former Little League star's transformation as his rise to fame continues to grow in high school.

Here's a look at some of the best fan reactions.

"Now he's Little Al," wrote one fan on X.

"Gotta be an intimidating hitter to face," another fan wrote.

Delia's fame soared as he made an appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show. Soon, plenty of fans were eager to click a picture with the young rising star.

Delia seems to have his future sorted, and baseball is something he loves doing. The good news is that he is keeping up to his fame by smashing home runs.

"They don't even call me that anymore" - Delia on his 'Big Al' nickname

Delia's home run helped his team win against Rumson-Fair Haven with a 7-2 final score. After his game with Red Bank Catholic High School, Delia was interviewed by Jersey Sports Zone, and he said nobody calls him 'Big Al' anymore.

"They don't even call me that anymore. I'm not that big," Alfred Delia said.

Delia is keen on continuing his baseball career as he looks forward to playing for Felician University in the future. As he continues to hit dingers, he might be in the major leagues someday.

