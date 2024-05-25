"We throw the slider and you'll sword yourself" - Trevor Bauer trash talks opposing batter mic'd up in LMB game

Since arriving in Mexico, Trevor Bauer has been dominant. Now 5-0 with a 1.50 ERA this season as a member of the Diablos Rojos del Mexico, the ace has remained committed to having fun.

In his most recent start for the Diablos, Bauer was wearing a microphone, which caught his exchanges between the pitch com signals given to him by his catcher. After ripping some fastballs, Bauer was directed to deliver a slider, to which his reaction was iconic.

Before getting the whiff on the breaking pitch, Trevor Bauer rhetorically said to the opposing batter, "now we throw the slider and you'll sword yourself to the ground."

The comment was made in reference to Bauer's signature "sword move" that he performs after a strikeout. The gesture gained popularity during Bauer's time playing in both the MLB and Japan's NPB.

The winner of the 2020 Cy Young Award as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, Bauer has not pitched in an MLB game since 2021. In June that year, accusations of sexual assault were levied against Bauer by a woman who had previously had consensual sexual relations with the pitcher.

Despite the fact that charges were never laid, Bauer was given a 194-game suspension.

"Trevor Bauer recorded NINE straight strikeouts and had 14 total on the day in his second start with the Diablos" - Kent Murphy

At the time of his suspension, Bauer was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA and had inked a three-year, $102 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers just months before.

Despite his suspension expiring in early 2023, the LA-native opted to ink a one-year, $4 million contract with NPB's Yokohama BayStars, and finished with a 10-4 record alongside a 2.76 ERA last season.

Trevor Bauer remains committed to MLB return

Despite his success in Mexico, Trevor Bauer has his eyes firmly set on a return to MLB.

However, the various teams around the league appear to have a different opinion. Despite his success in various professional leagues around the world, teams know that Bauer is a lightning rod for both attention and controvery.

In the meantime, the 33 year-old will need to continue his strong performances in the Mexican League to keep drawing attentions. As for a potential return to the MLB, that's something only the passing of time could answer.

