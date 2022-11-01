Another influx of NPB talent might be coming to Major League Baseball in 2023. A couple of the Japanese league's stars have declared their intention to play stateside and are on their way to file for international free agency.

A year after the arrival of five-time NPB All-Star Seiya Suzuki to the Chicago Cubs, a pair of stars from the league might play stateside as well as early as Opening Day 2023.

The Fukuoka Softbank Hawks ace and one of the most prolific pitchers in the league, Kodai Senga has filed for international free agency, according to multiple reports. The five-time Japan Series champion is one of the most decorated active pitchers in the NPB with a no-hitter and a pitching Triple Crown on his resume.

Yakyu Cosmopolitan @baseballcosmo With the SoftBank Hawks being eliminated and Kodai Senga expressing his intent to opt out of his contract, Senga has likely thrown his last game in NPB (for a while).



He will sign with an MLB team this off-season. With the SoftBank Hawks being eliminated and Kodai Senga expressing his intent to opt out of his contract, Senga has likely thrown his last game in NPB (for a while).He will sign with an MLB team this off-season.

"With the SoftBank Hawks being eliminated and Kodai Senga expressing his intent to opt out of his contract, Senga has likely thrown his last game in NPB (for a while). He will sign with an MLB team this off-season." - @ Yakyu Cosmopolitan

Senga has achieved almost every viable award during his time in the Nippon Professional Baseball League. In 11 sensational seasons, he posted a 87-44 record with a 2.65 ERA and 1,252 strikeouts. The absurd statline helped him clinch three All-Star selections, two Golden Glove awards, and two Pacific League Best Nine Awards.

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly interested in pursuing the ace to help their underwhelming pitching rotation.

NPB Japan Series champion Masataka Yoshida prefers the Philadelphia Phillies

Masataka Yoshida playing for the Japanese National Baseball Team

Fresh from claiming a Japan Series ring, reports are now circulating that Orix Buffaloes star Masataka Yoshida might be on his way to MLB with the World Series-contending Philadelphia Phillies as his preferred organization.

Gaijin Baseball/外国人野球 @GaijinBaseball



The face of the franchise since he debuted in 2016, Yoshida is an on-base machine (career .421) who's coming off his first 1.000 OPS season, and put up a 201 wRC+.



Preference is likely the Orix Buffaloes star Masataka Yoshida has stated that he wants to be posted.The face of the franchise since he debuted in 2016, Yoshida is an on-base machine (career .421) who's coming off his first 1.000 OPS season, and put up a 201 wRC+.Preference is likely the #Phillies Orix Buffaloes star Masataka Yoshida has stated that he wants to be posted.The face of the franchise since he debuted in 2016, Yoshida is an on-base machine (career .421) who's coming off his first 1.000 OPS season, and put up a 201 wRC+.Preference is likely the #Phillies https://t.co/ewE3jQJg8c

"Orix Buffaloes star Masataka Yoshida has stated that he wants to be posted. The face of the franchise since he debuted in 2016, Yoshida is an on-base machine (career .421) who's coming off his first 1.000 OPS season, and put up a 201 wRC+. Preference is likely the #Phillies" - @ Gaijin Baseball

Yoshida has been the main man of Orix since his debut in 2016. The star outfielder has compiled a slash line of .327/.421/.539 with 133 home runs and 467 RBIs in seven NPB seasons.

His accolades include four All-Star selections, four Pacific League Best Nine Awards, two Pacific League batting titles, and a Home Run Derby title.

