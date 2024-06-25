"Numbers don't lie” - Kike Hernandez lauds Miguel Rojas’ pivotal contribution toward Dodgers' success 

Kike Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a neat 3-0 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. The Dodgers have been playing in the absence of Max Muncy, Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, one player has been a driving force toward the team's recent success.

The Dodgers' utility player opened up on Miguel Rojas' pivotal contribution to the team. While stars like Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez have kept the ball rolling, Rojas has brought a certain luck to the team.

It turns out that each time Rojas gets a hit, the Dodgers are on their way to celebrate a victory. In a postgame interview on Sports Net LA, Hernandez praised Rojas for his impact on the team:

"He's having a great year so far. Numbers don't lie. When he gets a hit we win. He's been huge for us. Obviously everybody knows what he brings with the defense. He puts up a quality professional at-bat each and every time. He's finding the the grass, he's finding hits and you know he's been huge for us," Hernandez said.

The Dodgers went 23-0 this season when Rojas recorded a base hit. Rojas has been the lucky charm for the boys in blue as their winning streak continued following his latest contribution from the plate.

Kike Hernandez praises Garrett Crochet for his performance with the White Sox

The Dodgers are one of the best offensive teams, but the struggling White Sox restricted them to just three runs. That said, it was Garrett Crochet who helped his team to prevent the offense from scoring in big numbers.

Hernandez praised Crochet for his pitching prowess as the Dodgers were unable to score more on the night at Guaranteed Rate Field:

"He's really good. He's got a good mix. He was mainly a two-pitch pitcher throughout the night he mixed in some changes, but you know he's really good he throws really fast," Hernandez said.

The Dodgers took advantage of White Sox relieving pitcher Steven Wilson as they went on to win the game, but were unable to score against Crochet as he dominated the mound with his pitching skills. The Dodgers are set to send Bobby Miller against the White Sox for the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday.