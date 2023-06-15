New York Mets owner Steve Cohen expressed his pleasure at his team's 4-3 win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Despite his players making several mistakes and errors of judgment on the night, the Mets managed to win the game late on and tie the series thanks to a Brandon Nimmo RBI double. Cohen acknowledged his team's errors during the game and admitted that a tied series is not a bad outcome for his side.

The New York Mets had high expectations coming into the 2023 MLB season. With additions to their roster thanks to the free-spending Steve Cohen, the Mets looked like a force to be reckoned with ahead of the season.

However, over 60 games into the campaign, they find themselves fourth in their division with a 32-36 record for the season so far.

The Mets faced local rivals Yankees in a double-header series over the week. After the Yankees managed a narrow victory in the first game, the Mets came back to win the second in dramatic fashion.

However, the game also exposed some of the mental weaknesses of the Mets players who made several errors during the game, which could have cost them the game on another day.

Cohen remarked after the game that the result was a decent one for him and his team, given how close both games were.

"That was a crazy game. Too many mental mistakes but I will take it," said Cohen.

Steve Cohen's Mets tie the series vs Yankees after Brandon Nimmo's heroics

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo starred in his team's win over the Yankees. Nimmo scored an RBI hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the seventh innings before hitting a walk-off double in the 10th to clinch the game for the Mets.

Cohen looks to have made a sound investment in Nimmo after the outfielder signed a big-money extension ahead of the season.

