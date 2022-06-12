"This is the best catch of all-time, not even a discussion" - On this date 25 years ago, Jim Edmonds makes one of the great catches of all-time

On this date 25 years ago, Jim Edmonds made one of the greatest catches of all-time, robbing the Kansas City Royals of an extra-base hit.

Jim Edmonds was an eight-time Gold Glove winner and made a number of great catches in his career, but this one is surely his best.

Fans react to Jim Edmonds diving catch

Let's take a look at some of the best reactions to Edmonds' great catch.

Fans had mixed reactions. One fan said the catch is easily the greatest catch of all-time. It is surely up there with some of the best.

Another fan said that other players wouldn't need to dive for the ball because Edmonds was slow. Edmonds was one of the best defensive center fielders of all time. It's disrespectful to say the catch was not impressive.

Tony Murdock @tellwhatsreal @MLBONFOX @MLBVault Edmonds runs at a jog speed. The play as a whole is good. But he’s so slow it makes the catch not all that. Devon White would be waiting for that ball to come down. @MLBONFOX @MLBVault Edmonds runs at a jog speed. The play as a whole is good. But he’s so slow it makes the catch not all that. Devon White would be waiting for that ball to come down.

Another fan stated that Edmonds and Ken Griffey Jr. were the two greatest defensive outfielders he has seen.

Uu @npninja @MLBONFOX @MLBVault Him and KGJ greatest defensive CFs I ever got to see. @MLBONFOX @MLBVault Him and KGJ greatest defensive CFs I ever got to see.

Another fan questioned why he was not in the Hall of Fame. There is definitely a case for Edmonds, who has a higher WAR than a handful of players who are already in the Hall of Fame.

One fan said that he used to practice imitating the catch with his brother in the backyard growing up.

Dingle @barry_greynolds @MLBONFOX @MLBVault I remember me and my brother used to practice this all the time .. we’d take turns in the yard throwing it over each other’s heads and I think out of a possible 200+ throws we may have caught 4 or 5 of them (we were also 11 & 13 so that’s a pretty good % if I do say so) @MLBONFOX @MLBVault I remember me and my brother used to practice this all the time .. we’d take turns in the yard throwing it over each other’s heads and I think out of a possible 200+ throws we may have caught 4 or 5 of them (we were also 11 & 13 so that’s a pretty good % if I do say so)

Jim Edmonds 3 best catches of all-time

#3 2004 NLCS Game 7: Edmonds makes incredible diving catch

The 2004 National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Houston Astros was an all-time classic series that went to a seventh and final game. The two division rivals went back and forth all series long and at one point, the Astros had a 3-2 lead going into Game 6 of the series. Edmonds delivered in the clutch in Game 6 to force a Game 7.

Following a dramatic finish in Game 6, Edmonds made a potential game-saving catch in Game 7. One of the greatest catches in postseason history. The Cardinals eventually won the game and advanced to the World Series.

#2 Edmonds takes one away in Cincinnati

Perhaps Edmonds' best catch as a Cardinal came against the Cincinnati Reds, where he robbed a player of a home run with an unbelievable catch.

#1. Edmonds' diving catch at Kauffman

You've already seen the catch but it is worth watching again. What a catch!

Edmonds has been one of the most underrated center fielders over the past 20 years, and these highlights illustrate just how valuable he was. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

