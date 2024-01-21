Oakland A's could be playing at a 7500 seater ballpark till Vegas stadium gets ready, per report

The Oakland Athletics are on a stadium tour exploring more temporary options to stay after their lease with the Oakland Coliseum ends in 2024. The Athletics plan to make Las Vegas their home with the expected opening of their ballpark in 2028.

On Thursday, the team’s executives held a meeting with Steve Starks, the CEO of Larry H. Miller company that built the Smith’s ballpark in Salt Lake City. Currently, the Smith’s Ballpark is the home stadium for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. The Triple-A team is planning to move to a new ballpark in nearby South Jordan in 2025, but it seems that the officials have other plans.

The Oakland A’s are interested in using the new ballpark temporarily, as per Steve Starks. If they do so the Salt Lake Bees might have to stay at their current stadium, Smith’s Ballpark, for three more seasons than originally planned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The official statement of Larry H. Miller company reads:

“The Larry H. Miller company is in regular contact with the Athletics. We hosted team officials on Thursday and demonstrated we can accommodate their ballpark needs. Our organization and the state are excited and able to welcome the Athletics until their new stadium in Las Vegas is completed.

“In addition to the Smith’s Ballpark, we will have a new ballpark opening in 2025 in Downtown Daybreak, South Jordan. This new ballpark will support the A’s needs and has been the focus of their interest.”

The company states that the ballpark can meet Oakland A’s needs and has also grabbed the team’s attention. The stadium is expected to have a capacity of 7,500 fans.

Oakland A’s having low attendance due to various issues

The Oakland A’s have consistently experienced low attendance for several years. In 2022, Oakland had the lowest average attendance in the league with 7,915 fans per game.

Despite having low attendance at the Coliseum due to various issues, the team still had an average of 10,276 fans at home games last season. The low attendance number in 2023 for the A’s comes as they are in the process of moving to Las Vegas.

Many A’s fans are upset with how the team has been run and its performance, leading to a lack of interest in buying tickets.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.