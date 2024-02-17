Oakland Athletics' dream $1.5 billion Las Vegas stadium move set for 2028 receives MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's backing

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is confident that the Oakland Athletics will play their home games in their new stadium in Las Vegas from the 2028 season onwards. The new A's stadium construction will reportedly cost a whopping $1.5 billion.

Manfred highlighted the issues that Oakland might face with relocating to the new stadium once it's completed. However, the league commissioner has backed the A's to permanently move to their new stadium by 2028.

"The reality of the situation is that whenever you’re leaving a market where you’ve been for decades and you’re going to make a move to a different city where there’s not a stadium, that’s a really difficult undertaking, and it’s not going to be seamless, smooth. There’s going to be bumps along the road.” said Manfred on Thursday.

“I am confident that the deal in Las Vegas is solid and that the A's will build a stadium in Las Vegas and play there in 2028. We believe the parcel is adequate for a major league ballpark," Manfred said.

Manfred added that the delay in renderings could be because of the discussions between stakeholders to bring in the best game-day experience for fans.

"I think the delay in the renderings is due to the discussions between Bally’s and the A’s as to how the ballpark and what else is going to happen there is going to be most efficiently designed to make it the best possible experience for fans,” Manfred added.

In June 2023, reports claimed that the Nevada Legislature approved $380 million in taxpayer money to build the Athletics' new ballpark on the Las Vegas strip.

Where will the Oakland Athletics play their home games in the 2025 MLB season?

The Oakland Athletics' lease at the Oakland Coliseum will end after the 2024 MLB season. Hence, the team has been looking for a new site to play home games until their new stadium in Las Vegas is complete.

As per multiple reports, there are three options for where the Athletics might play their home games from 2025 to 2027 Those options are to continue playing in Oakland, temporarily move to Salt Lake City, or play in Sacramento.

A temporary move to Sacramento for three seasons is the most likely option for the Athletics. However, the team has yet to make a decision.

